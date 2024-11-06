DEVIN TOWNSEND Says Creating Social Media Content Is Important For Building And Sustaining Artists' Careers

In a new interview with Metal Blast, Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend weighed in on the fact that in addition to promoting music and connecting with fans, social media has also become a valuable tool for artists to monetize their work. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's something that a lot of people in the music industry, specifically in sort of the positions that I reside in, sort of mid-level in a small genre, there's a lot of people that just refuse to do it. And I can understand that because if you weren't raised in that environment, it seems like it's in direct opposition to why you got into it in the first place. And I can certainly sympathize with that sentiment. However, the reality of it is that it's simply what it takes at this point to create engagement with an audience that is so distracted that the choice is ours."

He continued: "I find that the position I'm in right now, because I took time off — I've taken about two years off of social media, where prior to that I was very active on it — but I just found that the exhaustion that comes from these constant updates is just… It's less even the workload that goes into creating content like this, it's more of the implication, at least for me, that what I do is so important that it warrants that amount of silly videos. Like every morning — I woke up this morning and I got requests for another five or ten videos of me doing stupid shit… But I think the thing is you either you either do it or you don't. And that's entirely your prerogative. But my work is so important to me that in order to continue doing it, I have started to reconcile that I need to really get that sort of part of my world in gear. And I think that the people who hate it and the people that I relate to that they're, like, 'Oh, dude, this shit is so annoying,' they're probably not gonna be on those platforms in the first place. So I think that whatever sense of humiliation comes from dancing on one foot for [some web site is] something that you just have to get on with, man. And I'm currently in the process of reconciling this change, because it happened much quicker than a lot of us expected and I think there's gonna be a lot of people from my generation that will just be left behind because they just have no desire to do so or don't see the importance of doing so. But regrettably, there is an importance in it."

Devin Townsend's latest studio album, "PowerNerd", came out on October 25 via InsideOut Music.

Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, the lynchpin of the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT and the co-architect of country duo CASUALTIES OF COOL, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. Now, the polymath's newest era starts with "PowerNerd".

Where "PowerNerd"'s music was written in less than a fortnight, its lyrics were refined over a far longer period of time into a narrative about strength and healing.

"PowerNerd" was made available on several different formats, including a limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook (featuring the album, bonus tracks and Devin's first-ever Dolby Atmos mix),limited 2CD digipak in O-card, standard CD, gatefold 2LP and digital album.

The album's artwork was created by longtime collaborator Travis Smith.

As well as express strength through adversity, "PowerNerd" has opened the door to Devin's immediate future. Its positivity and succinctness will soon be contrasted by follow-up "The Moth" — described by Devin as "orchestral, over-the-top, dark and uncomfortable" — and the "alien weirdness" of finale "Axolotl". Both efforts have already been written, and together the trilogy will express the mind-boggling range of this man's musical talent.