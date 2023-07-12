DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares 'Forgive Me' From 'Empath Live In America'

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend has issued "Forgive Me" from the upcoming third release in his "Devolution" series. "Empath Live In America" will be be made available on August 4. The "Devolution" series so far has comprised unique live performances, and this one is no different. "Empath Live In America" is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

Devin explains: "Continuing in the 'Devolution' series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases),we bring you 'Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America'.

"This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped back version of the 'Order Of Magnitude' band (without choir and a few other members…),but as I try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a 'free form' version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special 'fly by the seat of our pants' musical night. It's a raw and off kilter performance and I'm thrilled to have documented it. Until the next 'real' release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour."

The lineup for this album saw Devin joined by Mike Keneally, Nathan Navarro, Diego Tejeida, Morgan Ågren and Ché Aimee Dorval.

"Devolution #3 – Empath Live In America" will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP and as digital album.

Devin has joined this summer's hottest progressive metal ticket in North America, as part of the "DreamSonic" tour headlined by DREAM THEATER and also including ANIMALS AS LEADERS. The trek kicked off on June 16 and will take them all the way through to the end of July.

Townsend released his most recent studio album, "Lightwork", in late 2022, with Metal Injection calling it a "superb addition to his one-of-a-kind catalogue." For "Lightwork", Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose longtime friend GGGarth (Richardson) to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album was delivered. The name "Lightwork" represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of "light in the dark" while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there's no way out or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that ended up in this wonderful album.

Devin began his professional career straight out of high school when he was discovered by a record label and asked to provide lead vocals on Steve Vai's album "Sex & Religion". After touring and recording with Vai, Townsend became discouraged by what he found in the music industry and went on to produce several solo albums under the pseudonym STRAPPING YOUNG LAD. Since then, Devin has recorded many more successful albums, all containing his versatile vocal delivery that ranges from screaming to an opera-esque singing. The same diversity appears in his writing. Townsend's musical style has roots in metal but draws elements from other genres into the material. Each album is written to express different aspects of his personality.

Besides being a musician, Townsend started HevyDevy Records with his wife Tracy more than 20 years ago. Originally the company was founded to distribute his album "Ocean Machine" but it has grown to be so much more.