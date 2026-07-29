DEZ FAFARA Sets Record Straight: 'I Do Not Have A Brain Tumor. I Do Not Have Brain Cancer.'

DEVILDRIVER and COAL CHAMBER frontman Dez Fafara has clarified that he does not have a "brain tumor" and has not been diagnosed with "brain cancer", as has been erroneously reported by some media outlets.

Dez recently appeared on "The Garza Podcast" where he revealed that doctors "found a tumor" in his head almost two years ago and that it has to grow before it can be removed. Fafara added that the tumor — which is non-cancerous — is located just above his jawline near a salivary gland and that it has been shrinking on its own, to the surprise of his physicians.

After some of the music sites mistakenly reported that Fafara's tumor was located in his brain, Dez took to his Instagram to clarify. He wrote earlier today (Wednesday, July 29): "READ CAREFULLY CAUSE PRESS HAS GOT IT WRONG!

"A few days ago I let everyone know that for the last two years I've been dealing with an issue.

"I DO NOT HAVE A BRAIN TUMOR, I DO NOT HAVE BRAIN CANCER as reported and this is the problem with the internet! I have a tumor THATS NOT CANCER ON MY SALIVA GLAND - not on my brain.

"Now that we've got that out of the way let's discuss.

"Two years ago on a Saturday afternoon prior to preparing for TOUR I had an episode of VERTIGO. I passed out when I awoke I was spinning & ended up in an ambulance & straight to the ER. After a myriad of tests and a very long day & night they put me in an MRI MACHINE-they discovered the tumor. The VERTIGO was my body saying hey 'you need to check some shit out!'

"On Xmas Eve 2024 is when I went in they put a large needle in the side of my face near my ear & took cells from the tumor as you can imagine this was very stressful-within 20 min the doctor came in and told me IT IS NOT CANCEROUS. What a fantastic Christmas Eve that was, trust me.

"Now, it's in a dangerous spot & can not be operated on until it grows and in fact the last time we checked (I go in every 9 months) it had not grown; in fact may have gotten smaller. This, other than it being there, doesn't interfere in my daily life my performing, singing etc only that I realize it's there & that's that! It is however in a very delicate spot & at this stage would be dangerous to operate on at its current size because that area affects your smiling your blinking facial nerves.

"I live an incredibly healthy life & my MINDSET is that I'm going to make this thing shrink/go away which they have been known to do and if it can be done THEN I CAN DO IT!

"I was asked 'why share this with the world, why now?' The answer is simple: for 30 years the heavy metal community, the heavy metal family have had my back and how long do you keep things from your family?

"I've been dealing with the weight of this alone only close family knew but I'm inspired to tell people not to ever give up or get down about things that happen. Instead take a positive outlook & fight & deal with it. Humor helps too - let me tell you."

After COVID-19 nearly took Fafara out in 2021, Dez was very vocal about his brush with death and COVID's after-effects, which were brought into view when DEVILDRIVER canceled its appearance at the 2023 Bloodstock Open Air festival in the U.K. due to inflammation in his lower heart.

In January 2025, COAL CHAMBER canceled its previously rescheduled "Fiend For The Fans" U.S. tour. The trek, which was originally slated to kick off in August 2024 before being postponed to March/April 2025 due to Fafara's health emergency, was supposed to feature support from FEAR FACTORY, TWIZTID, BLACK SATELLITE and FRAYLE.

DEVILDRIVER's new album, "Strike And Kill", came out on July 10 via Napalm Records.

In addition to Dez, DEVILDRIVER's current lineup includes the guitar duo of Alex Lee and Gabe Mangold, drummer Davier Ortega Perez and returning bassist Jon Miller.

DEVILDRIVER will tour across the western United States with UPON A BURNING BODY and OV SULFUR. Kicking off August 14 in San Diego, California, the "Strike And Kill" North American tour 2026 will hit a slew of major cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Reno, before its conclusion on September 5 in Anaheim, California.