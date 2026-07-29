OZZY OSBOURNE's Legacy Celebrated With New Universal Studios 'Halloween Horror Nights' Haunted House

Following the inaugural "Ozzy Osbourne Day" celebrations held around the world on July 22, Global Merchandising Services (GMS),the worldwide licensing agent for Ozzy Osbourne, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights to bring the Prince of Darkness to life with all-original haunted houses.. The immersive experiences, "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness" will debut at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort on August 28, and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 3, marking another milestone in the continued expansion of Ozzy's global consumer products and brand licensing program.

Inspired by Ozzy Osbourne's groundbreaking solo career, the haunted houses transport fans through iconic moments spanning more than four decades of music, imagery and storytelling. Featuring scenes inspired by legendary albums including "Blizzard Of Ozz", "Diary Of A Madman", "Bark At The Moon", "No More Tears" and "Ordinary Man", the experiences celebrate one of rock's most influential artists while creating a powerful new touchpoint for fans around the world.

"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created," Sharon and Jack Osbourne jointly stated. "Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."

"Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal — he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror," said John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. "We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince Of Darkness."

"We are honored to collaborate with the Osbourne family to create a unique haunted house that celebrates the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne," said Mike Aiello, senior director of entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando Resort. "It was important for us to create an authentic experience that brings Ozzy's creativity and personality to life in an eerily immersive new way. Fans will discover so many meaningful details, including a few Easter Eggs, as they navigate memorable dark and twisted moments inspired by his iconic musical career."

The collaboration extends beyond the haunted house with an exclusive line of limited-edition merchandise inspired by the haunted houses, including apparel and collectibles available at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and online through shopUniversal.com.

The activation is the latest addition to Ozzy Osbourne's thriving licensing program, which continues to introduce innovative fan experiences and premium consumer products across multiple categories. The Universal partnership joins a growing portfolio of collaborations designed to celebrate Ozzy's unparalleled impact on music, pop culture and entertainment.

"I've had the privilege of working with Ozzy for over a decade, and one thing that never changed was the incredible connection he had with his fans," said Barry Drinkwater, chairman and founder of Global Merchandising Services. "That connection continues today, and our job is to keep creating authentic ways for fans to celebrate his legacy. This partnership with Halloween Horror Nights is a perfect example of that. It's a fantastic tribute to Ozzy and another exciting step as we continue to grow his licensing program around the world."

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights August 28 through November 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 through November 1 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.