DIAMOND HEAD To Release 'Live And Electric' Album In July

British heavy metal veterans DIAMOND HEAD will release "Live And Electric", a live album that delivers every nuance of that four-letter word thanks to a song selection that covers the band's seminal career, on July 11 via Silver Lining Music.

The official music video for the LP's first single, "Helpless", created by Jay Shredder, can be seen below.

DIAMOND HEAD founding member and lead guitarist Brian Tatler recalls of the song: "In September 1979 the song 'Helpless' began life as a riff I was playing by an obscure punk band. I was playing it at the 5th fret and singer Sean Harris said, 'Play it at the 2nd fret but play it faster,' and the song took shape. It has always been a powerhouse live and one of the songs that has never left the set list. METALLICA covered 'Helpless' on their '$5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited' in 1987 which introduced it to a whole new set of metal fans."

Recorded in 2022 on DIAMOND HEAD's tour with SAXON, "Live And Electric" takes in performances from Aberdeen, Blackburn, York, Cambridge, Cardiff and Bexhill, creating in the process an unmistakably British energy which is superbly recorded and mixed by Jay Shredder, with singer/frontman Rasmus Bom Andersen mastering. By now, the rock and metal scene knows all about Tatler, whose riffs have genuinely defined a genre as well as influencing one of the world's biggest-ever rock bands, METALLICA, but the contribution of Andersen to these DIAMOND HEAD performances is explosive as he bursts with power, presence and personality.

"It's the first DIAMOND HEAD live album for twenty years and the first time in DIAMOND HEAD's career that we were able to record all fourteen shows and then go through them to find the best performances," Brian says. "In the past we would only record one specific show and so all the pressure to get it right on the night would build up and make everyone very nervous. Somewhere in the middle of this tour things began to gel and fortunately these shows were captured for posterity."

The seamless way in which old classics such as "The Prince" and newer stormers like "Belly Of The Beast" thunder down the tracks is a testimony to the lock-tight no-nonsense foundation that Paul Gaskin (bass),Andrew "Abbz" Abberley (rhythm and lead guitar) and Karl Wilcox on drums add to the alchemy and the balance of respect plus reinvigoration for treasures "It's Electric", "Helpless" and "Am I Evil?" is electrifying. "Live And Electric" is a true roots representation of Britain's metal communities, and a wonderful live celebration of DIAMOND HEAD's distinctly British heavy metal music which feels as fresh, vital, and important now as it ever has before.

"Live And Electric" track listing:

01. The Prince (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

02. Bones (Live At St David's Hall, Cardiff)

03. The Messenger (Live At The Cambridge Corn Exchange)

04. In The Heat Of The Night (Live At The York Barbican)

05. Set My Soul On Fire (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

06. It's Electric (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

07. Dead Reckoning (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

08. Death By Design (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

09. Sweet And Innocent (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

10. Helpless (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

11. Belly Of The Beast (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

12. Am I Evil? (Live At King George's Hall, Blackburn)

DIAMOND HEAD is:

Brian Tatler: Lead, Rhythm Guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen: Vocals

Karl Wilcox: Drums

Andrew "Abbz" Abberley: Rhythm, Lead Guitars

Paul Gaskin: Bass

Photo by Jay Shredder