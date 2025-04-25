JOE BONAMASSA Announces New Album 'Breakthrough', Shares Title Track

In a career defined by evolution, Joe Bonamassa is ready to turn the page once again. The blues-rock virtuoso has just announced "Breakthrough", his most adventurous and genre-blending studio album to date, out July 18 via his own J&R Adventures. At the heart of the announcement is the release of the album's powerful title track — "Breakthrough" — a soulful, hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, available today on all streaming platforms.

Crafted across multiple continents and infused with a world's worth of inspiration, "Breakthrough" marks a bold new chapter for Bonamassa — one that leans on fiery solos, emotionally rich storytelling, groove-driven arrangements, and stylistic exploration. Produced by longtime creative partner Kevin Shirley (IRON MAIDEN, THE BLACK CROWES, JOURNEY),the album was shaped by sessions in Greece, Egypt, Nashville, and Los Angeles, resulting in a vibrant sonic tapestry that shifts effortlessly from funky blues and Texas swing to acoustic ballads and swaggering hard rock.

"I think this album, 'Breakthrough', marks a shift in the styling of Joe Bonamassa's recording output," says Shirley. "While there are plenty of guitar solos on this record, his emphasis has been on songs primarily. Each time Joe undertakes a new recording project, he seems to access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox in his head! This album is a round-the-world musical trip — from LITTLE FEAT funkiness to Texas swing, from hard rock power to acoustic singer/songwriter-style songs."

The newly released single "Breakthrough", co-written with long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ TOP, LYNYRD SKYNYRD),captures the emotional core of the record — an uplifting anthem about transformation, persistence, and letting go of the weight that holds us back. With gritty vocals, melodic guitar lines, and lush instrumentation, the track embodies Bonamassa's signature blend of power and finesse while ushering in a bold new direction.

"Breakthrough" follows the success of Bonamassa's recent singles "Still Walking With Me" and "Shake This Ground", both of which hinted at the adventurous spirit behind the full album. "Shake This Ground" delivered a moody, introspective edge, while "Still Walking With Me" leaned into warmth, gratitude, and classic soul. Each track reflects a different facet of Bonamassa's evolving songwriting approach, rooted in emotional honesty and anchored by his unmistakable guitar work.

The album announcement caps a stretch of extraordinary momentum for Bonamassa. Next up, Bonamassa recently began his extensive European spring tour, followed by a June run with his powerhouse supergroup BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian). After another round of summer dates across Europe — including sold-out shows in Ireland — he'll return stateside for his just-announced 2025 U.S. summer tour, a limited amphitheater run featuring stops at the Greek Theatre, Red Rocks and more iconic venues.

With over 50 albums, 28 No. 1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolving the genre, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. Whether headlining iconic venues, mentoring rising artists through Journeyman Records or supporting music education via his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, Bonamassa continues to shape the future of blues-rock with every note.

"Breakthrough" track listing:

01. Breakthrough

02. Trigger Finger

03. I'll Take The Blame

04. Drive By The Exit Sign

05. Broken Record

06. Shake This Ground

07. Still Walking With Me

08. Life After Dark

09. You Don't Own Me

10. Pain's On Me

Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time Grammy-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee (four-time winner),he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues chart with his most recent live album and concert film, "Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra". Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums, including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.

Photo by Ian Potter (courtesy of Noble PR)