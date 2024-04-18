DICKEY BETTS, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Singer And Guitarist, Dead At 80

Dickey Betts, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, died Thursday morning (April 18) at the age of 80. The cause was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Betts's manager David Spero confirmed to Rolling Stone.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old," Betts's family announced in a statement. "The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader, and family patriarch was at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger-than-life, and his loss will be felt worldwide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time."

Betts propelled THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND to pop stardom with his song "Ramblin' Man". The singer-guitarist was also responsible for writing the classics "Jessica", "Blue Sky" and "In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed".

Betts released several acclaimed solo albums in the 1970s and 1980s and was involved in THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND reunion in 1989 following a seven-year hiatus.

Betts exited THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND in 2000 after a comeback that found the group releasing several acclaimed new studio albums, winning a Grammy for a live performance of "Jessica" and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Before fellow THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND founding member Gregg Allman died in May 2017, he and Betts reconnected, with Dickey later saying: "I'm so glad I was able to have a couple good talks with him before he passed. In fact I was about to call him to check and see how he was when I got the call."

In 2018, Dickey suffered from a mild stroke and survived an unexpected head injury. He later underwent surgery to relieve swelling in the brain.

Betts was featured on an episode of "The Big Interview With Dan Rather" in December 2018 on AXS.

Betts was reportedly the inspiration for the character played by Billy Crudup in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film "Almost Famous".

"Crudup's look, and much more, is a tribute to Dickey," Crowe told Rolling Stone in 2017. "Dickey seemed like a quiet guy with a huge amount of soul, possible danger and playful recklessness behind his eyes. He was a huge presence."