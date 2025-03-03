GLENN HUGHES Announces October 2025 U.K. Tour

Glenn Hughes, the legendary former bassist and singer of DEEP PURPLE, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and current frontman of rock supergroup BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, has announced an eight-date U.K. tour for October.

Kicking off on October 14 at O2 Academy Bristol, the run includes shows at London’s iconic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and Manchester's O2 Ritz before wrapping up in Glasgow on October 25.

"The Chosen Years" show promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to Glenn's illustrious solo career, which spans five decades and features hits penned with some of the most influential bands and musicians in rock history, including TRAPEZE, DEEP PURPLE, IOMMI, HUGHES/THRALL and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION.

Glenn comments: "So happy to announce I shall be with you in October for a series of shows 🇬🇧 I will be performing songs from my new album coming this August and a selection of my solo catalog songs, in addition to collaborations with other artists, spanning my entire career. It's always good to return home, to spend some time with you, and see your smiling faces."

Featuring Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, Søren Andersen on guitar and Ash Sheehan on drums, the shows will be unmissable nights with a rock legend.

Tour dates:

Oct. 14 - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

Oct. 15 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

Oct. 17 - Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Oct. 18 - London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct. 21 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Oct. 22 - Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Oct. 24 - Nottingham, Rock City

Oct. 25 - Glasgow, The Garage

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 7 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

VIP upgrades available will be available from Friday, March 7 via this location.

Hughes will embark on "The Chosen Years" European tour in September.

Glenn recorded his long-awaited follow-up to 2016's "Resonate" in June 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In September 2023, the 73-year-old Glenn told the "Iron City Rocks" podcast about where he draws his lyrical inspiration from nowadays: "I don't write about politics. I write about the human condition. I write about how are we feeling, what are we going through, are we going to get through this — you know, acceptance, staying in the present moment. This is the big thing for me. People call it woke, awakening, if you will… For me, it's all about staying present in this moment right now, and I'm writing about that."

"Resonate" was released in November 2016 via Frontiers Music Srl. It featured Glenn's then-live solo band members, Søren Andersen (guitars and co-producer),Pontus Engborg (drums) and Lachy Doley (keyboards),in addition to longtime friend Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),who joined them in the studio for the opening and closing numbers.

In 2023, Hughes launched his solo tour under the banner "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live – Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn". Glenn performed DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and also ran through DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band".

Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 along with fellow DEEP PURPLE members Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Jon Lord, Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, spent more than three years recording and touring as the frontman of the supergroup THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn's BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION supergroup with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL) released its fifth album, "V", in June 2024.