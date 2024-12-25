Did ANNIHILATOR's 'Alice In Hell' Album Influence MEGADETH's 'Rust In Peace'? JEFF WATERS Responds

ANNIHILATOR guitarist Jeff Waters recently answered a number of fan-submitted questions for a Q&A video series for the Rock Kommander YouTube channel. He reflected on his past projects, shared insights on his upcoming trilogy album and teased what's next. Plus, hear how he's bringing his music into the gaming world, starring as a playable character with his own game mode in "Rock Kommander".

Asked if he thinks ANNIHILATOR's debut album, 1989's "Alice In Hell", influenced MEGADETH's classic fourth LP, "Rust In Peace", which came out a year later, Waters said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Okay, so Dave Ellefson and Dave Mustaine, the MEGADETH guys, not all of 'em but some of 'em, have been my friends for a while. And I talked to Dave Mustaine ever since 1989. He asked me to join the band in '89. I didn't. And they went on to do the amazing 'Rust In Peace' with Marty Friedman, and we continued touring with TESTAMENT and doing our first record. But, yeah, you're saying you hear some 'Alice In Hell' in the 'Rust In Peace' album the year later. So there is absolute truth to that, believe it or not."

He continued: "A lot of MEGADETH fans don't realize it, is that David Ellefson had told, I guess Blabbermouth, the online metal news place, years ago, maybe 10 years, 15 years ago, I'm not sure when, that while MEGADETH was driving to the rehearsals and the writing and recording for the 'Rust In Peace' MEGADETH album, they would listen to ANNIHILATOR's 'Alice In Hell' and sing it and drive to the studio every day listening to that record.

"So I had always heard the 'Rust In Peace' album and thought it was awesome and Marty Friedman was doing these amazing guitar solos, but I always thought there's some parts of Marty Friedman where you hear a blues style, 'cause he's not a blues guitarist; he has blues and many other styles. But he had a little blues stuff in his solos. And I always thought that maybe he and I had the same influences. And David Ellefson and Nick Menza said that, 'No, no, no. We listened to your stuff for a whole year on the way to those sessions.' So I was, like, 'Hang on, I was like a 20-year-old kid, and I had a little influence on your best album.'

"So, that I can say now is true," Jeff added. "You can ask Dave Ellefson or any of those guys. So I will take some credit in the sense that I'm honored that they would be listening and singing my music on the way to record their music and write their music. Fuckin' awesome. Yeah, that'll go down as my top-ten thing in my life that was really cool."

In 2008, Ellefson said that he had been a "hugeANNIHILATOR fan over the years" and added that "Nick and I used to drive to 'Rust In Peace' rehearsals in the early '90s thrashing out to the 'Alice In Hell' and 'Never, Neverland' albums."

In October 2005, Waters shared a video of him playing the solo to the MEGADETH track "Symphony of Destruction". In a post on ANNIHILATOR's official web site, Jeff described the circumstances that led him to make the video and talked in greater detail about his friendship with MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine. He wrote: "Well, since I'm still getting hounded by these really old MEGADETH questions and rumors, I shall gladly oblige and set the records straight!

"I was a MEGADETH fan right from the start. 'Killing…', 'Peace Sells…', 'Rust…' and 'Countdown…' rule. So does Dave.

"Back in 1989, when ANNIHILATOR's first CD, 'Alice In Hell', was out, we were touring with TESTAMENT throughout the USA/Canada. Chuck (Billy, TESTAMENT frontman) walked through the door of my hotel room one night and told me 'Mustaine is on the phone for you.' I thought he was kidding. He wasn't. I remember Dave asking me to learn the b-side of 'Peace Sells…' and that he would consider letting MEGADETH re-record the song 'Crystal Ann' (a little classical guitar piece of mine that opened the 'Alice' record). I told him that it was an honor to be asked my him to audition but that I had my own things happening. (my first record, good deal with Roadrunner Records, I was in the middle of touring, etc...). Besides, he obviously made the best choice for MEGADETH in Marty Friedman.

"Never spoke with Dave again for 14 years.

"Back when Dave was recording his [then-]most recent CD ['The System Has Failed'], I'd sent Dave a note that I had used his ESP guitars (killer V guitars they make!) to record my most-recent ANNIHILATOR CD. Dave and I e-mailed a few times and he later mentioned that he was looking for a touring guitarist. After some good talks with Dave, we talked about me joining MEGADETH.

"I think things happen for a reason anyway; ANNIHILATOR's sales and popularity have been climbing in recent years and things are going really well for me and the band. So being a hired touring guitarist is cool but when you have your own, well-established band, it would not be a simple matter to just drop it, to be a hired gun.

"So again the right guy for Dave got the job! And again, on my new CD, 'Schizo Deluxe', I use an all-Mustaine/ESP V guitar line-up.

"Some have asked me why no 'Jeff Waters' model when I have an endorsement? I reply 'no need and no reason; I am happy with the ones I have!' I have a pretty good guitar collection from over the years but I would much rather have a 'KK Downing ESP V' than a Waters one!!

"The video going around with me playing the 'Symphony of Destruction' solo was posted by a friend of mine (who is a Annia-mega-freak); not exactly with my permission, but it's out now and he meant no harm (gotta love the Internet!). It was something I sent old Dave Mustaine when he was wondering if I could 'handle' the Marty stuff; not as great, of course, as the man himself's version on the record, but darn close and a lot of fun to learn (hey, I learned and played this in barely an hour and a half!).

"Friedman is a great player and the 'Symphony of Destruction' solo was one of those rare moments where lead guitar speed, technique and melody meet all in one perfect solo.

"As to the Gigantour rumors, yes, Dave asked me if ANNIHILATOR would come along but I had a commitment to my label to finish my CD and my band was not ready.

"So Dave and I have kept in touch each month or so and have talked about about putting something together, someday; this would surely be some real ass-kickin' heavy metal."