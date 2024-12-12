  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DIMEBAG, ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, RIKKI ROCKETT, BURTON C. BELL, Others To Be Inducted Into 'Metal Hall Of Fame'

December 12, 2024

The Metal Hall Of Fame announced today a partial list of musicians who will be inducted in 2025.

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala, which will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, California, will be sponsored by Sammy Radio, Ellefson Coffee Co., Troubadour Amplification, with tastings presented by Ghost Tequila.

* Pre-party (at the Anaheim House Of Blues): 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
* Celebrity red carpet: 7:00 p.m.
* Induction ceremony: 8:00 p.m.

2025 inductees:

* "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott (PANTERA) (20th-anniversary of life celebration/induction with surprise guests)
* Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY)
* Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (MISFITS)
* Rikki Rockett (POISON)
* KNAC
* Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY)
* DANGEROUS TOYS
* Jeff Young (MEGADETH, KINGS OF THRASH)

There will also be live performances by Jeff Young, KILL DEVIL HILL and a special all-star jam at the end of the event.

Tickets are $45.00 in advance or $55.00 at the door. They can be purchased at this location.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall Of Fame gala. All proceeds go to bringing free music programs to help special needs children.

Find more on Pantera
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).