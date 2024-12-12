DIMEBAG, ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, RIKKI ROCKETT, BURTON C. BELL, Others To Be Inducted Into 'Metal Hall Of Fame'

The Metal Hall Of Fame announced today a partial list of musicians who will be inducted in 2025.

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala, which will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, California, will be sponsored by Sammy Radio, Ellefson Coffee Co., Troubadour Amplification, with tastings presented by Ghost Tequila.

* Pre-party (at the Anaheim House Of Blues): 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

* Celebrity red carpet: 7:00 p.m.

* Induction ceremony: 8:00 p.m.

2025 inductees:

* "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott (PANTERA) (20th-anniversary of life celebration/induction with surprise guests)

* Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY)

* Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (MISFITS)

* Rikki Rockett (POISON)

* KNAC

* Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY)

* DANGEROUS TOYS

* Jeff Young (MEGADETH, KINGS OF THRASH)

There will also be live performances by Jeff Young, KILL DEVIL HILL and a special all-star jam at the end of the event.

Tickets are $45.00 in advance or $55.00 at the door. They can be purchased at this location.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall Of Fame gala. All proceeds go to bringing free music programs to help special needs children.