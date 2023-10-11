DINO CAZARES Says Rapid Advance Of AI Will Be Covered In Lyrics For Next FEAR FACTORY Studio Album

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares spoke to Daniel Paulus of El Paso, Texas's KLAQ radio station about the lyrical inspiration for the band's next studio album. The LP will be the band's first with singer Milo Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

"We're definitely gonna be doing a new record early next year and have it out sometime mid-next year," Dino said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And we will continue the theme of what FEAR FACTORY is about — the relationship between man and technology and where that's gonna take us. 'Cause now we have a whole new influx of AI [artificial intelligence] and how much AI is effecting change in our day-to-day life. I mean, you see all the strikes over here in Los Angeles — the writers' strike. And now there's gonna be actors and the video game industry who are gonna be also striking as well. So it's gonna get crazy because AI is definitely changing where we are headed as people."

He continued: "Ever since our 'Obsolete' record, we've always been talking about change, we've always been talking about how certain things, because of technology, is gonna become obsolete. So it's very interesting to see what's gonna happen with the movie industry and the video game industry, to see where that's gonna go. And that's kind of what we're gonna be singing about in our new record — just where AI is gonna take us and how it's gonna affect us in our day-to-day lives. So, we'll see. We'll see where this goes."

Last month, Dino told George Dionne of KNAC.COM that he and his FEAR FACTORY bandmates had "eight songs in the can" for their next studio album. "We've gotta write a couple of more songs to complete the album." As for whether FEAR FACTORY will release any singles in the months leading up to the new LP's arrival, Dino said: "For sure, of course we're gonna be releasing singles. That won't happen till next year."

The Italian-born Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

An early instrumental version of a new FEAR FACTORY song called "Roboticist" was made available in March to promote Toneforge Disruptor, a virtual guitar rig plugin and standalone app.

Cazares told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about "Roboticist", which was mixed by longtime FEAR FACTORY collaborator Damien Rainaud: "Initially it was just going to be a instrumental for the plugin, but it came out so good that I decided to make it a song for the new album. Maybe the album will be called the 'Roboticist'. It fits so well with our concept."

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

FEAR FACTORY played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where the band performed a very special "Demanufacture" and "Obsolete" set. FEAR FACTORY has just launched a five-date headlining "DisrupTour" with special guests LIONS AT THE GATE. This will be followed by the band heading out on the "October Dawn 2023" tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13 in Atlanta and make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.

In a recent interview with ADK Metal News, Reviews, Reactions & Interviews, Dino hinted at a "big" two-month early 2024 U.S. tour with another band as part of "a fucking killer package."

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, features Cazares and Bell alongside Heller.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral