K.K. DOWNING Pays Tribute To Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Drummer LES BINKS

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing has paid tribute to the band's ex-drummer Les Binks, who recently died at the age of 73. A cause was not revealed, though a funeral notice said Binks died "peacefully at hospital in London."

Earlier today (Monday, April 25),Downing released the following statement: "Sometime around 1977, we were getting ready to work on our 3rd album, 'Sin After Sin', and we found ourselves in the studio with top London session drummer Simon Phillips. We soon realised how special Simon was and quickly offered for him to be a part of the band. Disappointingly, Simon preferred to continue his work doing sessions. This became a problem, so we asked the question, who is the man that could possibly be able to compare to Simon? The response was: There is only one other man, and that man is Les Binks!

"We did not hesitate to track Les down and after we heard him play, we knew we had to secure him at all costs. Fortunately and with much relief, Les agreed to come on the road with us.

"The rest is in the history books. We had many great tours with Les and he recorded with us throughout a very critical part of the band's career

"I feel very fortunate now to have played with Les more recently. First, in 2019 at The Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, which was also my first live performance in some years. It was quickly referred to as the 'MegaPriest' gig, as it featured my good friend and great bass player David Ellefson, also Ripper Owens on vocals and AJ Mills from KK'S PRIEST on guitar. Les was his usual immaculate self on the drums, just as I had always remembered. I am so happy that the show was recorded and will live on forever.

"Then as luck would have it, JUDAS PRIEST were to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, so myself and Les flew out to Los Angeles and were able to spend quite a lot of time together talking about the old days over a few beers. We played the gig and it was pretty sensational, but I have to say that the time and days we spent together turning back the clock to when we were just young men aspiring and hoping to one day achieve success, was far more valuable to me than any award or prestigious accolade.

"RIP Les Binks".

JUDAS PRIEST confirmed Binks's death in a statement shared on social media. The band wrote: "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends, and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class — demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les — your acclaim will live on."

Binks played drums on PRIEST's "Stained Class", "Hell Bent For Leather" (released as "Killing Machine" in the United Kingdom) and "Unleashed In The East" albums.

After the release of "Unleashed In The East", Binks exited PRIEST and was replaced by ex-TRAPEZE member Dave Holland.

Les later told Downing's official web site that the making of the live album "caused a rift between me and [PRIEST's] manager and ultimately led to my decision to leave the band. I just didn't see the point in continuing to work with a band whose manager didn't want me to receive any payment for that live album. A completely ludicrous scenario. It's a classic heavy metal live album which I believe eventually went platinum and he didn't want me to receive a penny for it. Crazy fucker. But that's what happens if a band allows someone like that to manage them — they lose members. So exit drummer number four."

Binks was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in November 2022 along with some of the other former and current members of JUDAS PRIEST.

The PRIEST members that got inducted include current members Rob Halford (vocals),Ian Hill (bass),Glenn Tipton (guitar) and Scott Travis (drums),along with former members Binks, Downing and Holland.

In a December 2022 interview with The Metal Crypt, Binks stated about the experience of being inducted into the Rock Hall: "It was a bit surreal because this all came out of the blue. PRIEST had been put forward for this award — nominated, I think is the word — three times in total. The first two times, they didn't get through. Third time lucky. It's up to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to decide who they're going to induct. They looked back on the band's career. It has to go back as far as 25 years. They say who's been influential on the creative side of things and the band's legacy has to form — what's the word? — the band's identity and led to the success that they achieved. They included me on that. They recognized me on that level, which is good. Of course, K.K., who was one of the finer members of the band, left in 2011. We were both included."

He continued: "I think there was some nervousness on the management side of things as to how the reunion with K.K. would go because there's been a lot of anguish between the two sides. I spoke to K.K. before. We flew together to Los Angeles and flew back together. We just decided, we are here at the invitation of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Let's just be professional about this, just bite your tongue and just get on with giving the audience the performance they came to see. That's what we did.

"I hadn't seen them for such a long time," Les added. "I gave them all a big hug because I never fell out with anyone in the band. I fell out with the band's management, but not with them. I never had any cross words or any problems with anyone in the band personality-wise or creatively. I know there were issues that K.K. had, especially with Glenn and the management as well, but I didn't have those issues. I was able to reunite with the guys in the band without any problems at all.

"Of course, I know [current PRIEST guitarist] Richie Faulkner from long before he joined JUDAS PRIEST. It was good to see him again because he lives in America now as well, so I don't get to see him very often. It was nice to get to meet up with everyone again and actually perform together."

Downing reconnected with Binks in 2017 for the first time in nearly four decades. Downing later described the experience of meeting his former bandmate as "great" and called Les "one of the greatest drummers in the world and a good friend and a great guy."

Photo courtesy of K.K. Downing / Art Bourasseau (Art Attack Management)