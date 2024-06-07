  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DIO: 'The Complete Donington Collection' Due In July

June 7, 2024

On July 19, 2024, Niji Entertainment and BMG will release "The Complete Donington Collection", a limited-edition five-LP box set housing DIO's classic Castle Donington '83 and Castle Donington '87 performances at the Monsters Of Rock festival in the U.K., both on two-LP 180-gram vinyl with an etching on Side D, as well as the limited picture disc double dose of Donington '83 and '87.

Ronnie James Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio says: "Fond memories of sitting on the grass and watching the bands play. This is an amazing collection. 1983 when Ronnie had just recently formed the DIO band and again in 1987. Ronnie always enjoyed playing in Britain. He loved the audiences and the beer!"

"Dio At Donington '83" captures the original DIO lineup on the "Holy Diver" tour and captures a young, hungry band three months after the release of their debut album. The set features classic tracks from Ronnie James Dio's already amazing career as vocalist for RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH, alongside future classics like "Holy Diver", "Rainbow In The Dark" and "Stand Up And Shout".

Following three hugely successful studio albums and silver, gold, and platinum certifications around the world, "Dio At Donington '87" captures the "Dream Evil" lineup and features such classics as "The Last In Line", "Rock 'N' Roll Children" and "All The Fools Sailed Away".

Additionally, both discs contain killer renditions of both RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH classics, including "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Neon Knights", "Stargazer" and "Heaven And Hell", among others.

As the singer of RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL and his own band, Ronnie James Dio is often considered to be one of rock's all-time great vocalists, who sadly passed away in 2010, after battling stomach cancer. However, Dio's music continues to connect with the masses. The official Ronnie James Dio Facebook page has over 2.5 million followers, his music on Spotify receives over three million monthly listeners, and in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", the popular character Eddie Munson sports a large "DIO" patch on the back of his beloved denim jacket.

"Dio At Donington '83"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals
Vivian Campbell - Guitar
Jimmy Bain - Bass
Vinny Appice - Drums
Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

Side A

01. Stand Up And Shout
02. Straight Through The Heart
03. Children Of The Sea

Side B

04. Rainbow In The Dark
05. Holy Diver
06. Drum Solo
07. Stargazer
08. Guitar Solo

Side C

09. Heaven And Hell
10. Man On The Silver Mountain
11. Starstruck
12. Man On The Silver Mountain (Reprise)

Side D

DIO Vinyl Art Etching

"Dio At Donington '87"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals
Craig Goldy - Guitar
Jimmy Bain - Bass
Vinny Appice - Drums
Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

Side A

01. Dream Evil
02. Neon Knights
03. Naked In The Rain

Side B

04. Rock And Roll Children
05. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
06. The Last In Line
07. Children Of The Sea
08. Holy Diver

Side C

09. Heaven And Hell
10. Man On The Silver Mountain
11. All The Fools Sailed Away
12. The Last In Line (Reprise)
13. Rainbow In The Dark

Side D

DIO Vinyl Art Etching

"Double Dose Of Donington" track listing (picture disc)

Side A

01. Stand Up And Shout (Live From Donington 1983)

Side B

01. Rock And Roll Children (Live From Donington 1987)

Find more on Dio
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).