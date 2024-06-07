DIO: 'The Complete Donington Collection' Due In July

On July 19, 2024, Niji Entertainment and BMG will release "The Complete Donington Collection", a limited-edition five-LP box set housing DIO's classic Castle Donington '83 and Castle Donington '87 performances at the Monsters Of Rock festival in the U.K., both on two-LP 180-gram vinyl with an etching on Side D, as well as the limited picture disc double dose of Donington '83 and '87.

Ronnie James Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio says: "Fond memories of sitting on the grass and watching the bands play. This is an amazing collection. 1983 when Ronnie had just recently formed the DIO band and again in 1987. Ronnie always enjoyed playing in Britain. He loved the audiences and the beer!"

"Dio At Donington '83" captures the original DIO lineup on the "Holy Diver" tour and captures a young, hungry band three months after the release of their debut album. The set features classic tracks from Ronnie James Dio's already amazing career as vocalist for RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH, alongside future classics like "Holy Diver", "Rainbow In The Dark" and "Stand Up And Shout".

Following three hugely successful studio albums and silver, gold, and platinum certifications around the world, "Dio At Donington '87" captures the "Dream Evil" lineup and features such classics as "The Last In Line", "Rock 'N' Roll Children" and "All The Fools Sailed Away".

Additionally, both discs contain killer renditions of both RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH classics, including "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Neon Knights", "Stargazer" and "Heaven And Hell", among others.

As the singer of RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL and his own band, Ronnie James Dio is often considered to be one of rock's all-time great vocalists, who sadly passed away in 2010, after battling stomach cancer. However, Dio's music continues to connect with the masses. The official Ronnie James Dio Facebook page has over 2.5 million followers, his music on Spotify receives over three million monthly listeners, and in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", the popular character Eddie Munson sports a large "DIO" patch on the back of his beloved denim jacket.

"Dio At Donington '83"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Vivian Campbell - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

Side A

01. Stand Up And Shout

02. Straight Through The Heart

03. Children Of The Sea

Side B

04. Rainbow In The Dark

05. Holy Diver

06. Drum Solo

07. Stargazer

08. Guitar Solo

Side C

09. Heaven And Hell

10. Man On The Silver Mountain

11. Starstruck

12. Man On The Silver Mountain (Reprise)

Side D

DIO Vinyl Art Etching

"Dio At Donington '87"

Personnel:

Ronnie James Dio - Vocals

Craig Goldy - Guitar

Jimmy Bain - Bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Claude Schnell - Keyboards

Track listing:

Side A

01. Dream Evil

02. Neon Knights

03. Naked In The Rain

Side B

04. Rock And Roll Children

05. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

06. The Last In Line

07. Children Of The Sea

08. Holy Diver

Side C

09. Heaven And Hell

10. Man On The Silver Mountain

11. All The Fools Sailed Away

12. The Last In Line (Reprise)

13. Rainbow In The Dark

Side D

DIO Vinyl Art Etching

"Double Dose Of Donington" track listing (picture disc)

Side A

01. Stand Up And Shout (Live From Donington 1983)

Side B

01. Rock And Roll Children (Live From Donington 1987)