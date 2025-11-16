Director of Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud' Says Band's Story Is 'The Ultimate Rock N' Roll Fantasy'

On November 15, during the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event at Las Vegas' Virgin Hotels resort and casino complex, director McG (full name: Joseph McGinty Nichol) and producer Mark Canton discussed the forthcoming KISS "biopic" "Shout It Out Loud".

McG — a former music producer and music video director who went on to direct feature films such as "Charlie's Angels" and "Terminator Salvation" — vowed that "Shout It Out Loud" will do the band's legacy justice. "I think KISS is the most exciting rock n' roll band in history, and because of that, we owe the [KISS] Army the most exciting film in history," he said (as transcribed by Clay Marshall for BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I think with this band, the fact that this band broke on a live record, [they] broke on a live record because people want to feel what it was like to go to the show. I'm from Michigan, so I feel a particular affinity to the band. My goal is to give everybody something you can go to the theater and just have your face melted and just feel the heat coming off the stage — and for that matter, coming off the screen — which is what I get so excited about at a KISS show. Then, when it gets to the streamers and you can watch it at home and live this incredible story that is far more strange than fiction – two buddies, a cab driver [driving] to Madison Square Garden [saying], 'One day, that's going to be me,' and a substitute teacher whose mother is a Holocaust survivor. Against all odds, didn't get it done as WICKED LESTER, put the paint on, developing personas, it's the ultimate rock n' roll fantasy, and it's going to kick your fuckin' ass."

Canton, whose production credits include "300", "Immortals" and "Den Of Thieves", believes "Shout It Out Loud" will be "affirmational." "Both McG and I have a history of making movies for movie fans," he said. "Music [and] movies go together in everything that we do, and we know that this is the age where you have to make choices, and what is going to get you out of your house and rocking? Where is the connection? You have a lot of choices, and, of course, affordability is something we're all hearing about [right now], but we can assure you that for all of your hard-earned effort, money, family and everything else, that you're going to go out, you're going to be inspired. We're going to have you go into the theater feeling that connection that you have all earned over the years, and you're going to come out of the theater that much the better for it… We're really focused on good stories well-told. It is not just about the event — it's about telling a story about these two incredible individuals who came together against all odds. It's that type of story that everyone relates to, I think more than ever these days around the world. We're really proud of the screenplay. We feel like it's going to be not just a fun movie, but a great movie."

McG said that one of his goals is to portray KISS as disruptors. "I think more than any other band in the history of rock n' roll, there is rock n' roll before KISS, and there is rock n' roll after KISS," he said. "If you think of 'The Social Network' — there was the world before Facebook, then Facebook happened, and it was forever changed, and now it's just a part of our world. Rock n' roll was pretty straightforward until KISS came along and blew it up, literally and figuratively, with bombs and pyrotechnics and spitting blood and costumes and fun and explosiveness and providing a life that was larger than our own… Taylor Swift has pyrotechnics. That all traces back to KISS. This is the inflection point in the movie where the world was forever changed through the power of rock 'n' roll."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Nick Jonas — one third of the JONAS BROTHERS, and an actor whose credits include a variety of roles on stage and screen — would portray Paul Stanley in the movie. Beyond that, however, no casting news has been revealed. McG said: "I'm so happy to report that every young actor in the world wants to be a part of this movie. I've met with them extensively. We're getting to the place where you've now got to see if they can do it. It's not easy to be Paul — do the jump, hit the guitar right, approximate the voice, do everything. To me, I would have imagined Freddie Mercury to be equally difficult. Rami Malek went on to win the Academy Award. We're going to go to the ends of the earth to make sure Gene [Simmons], Peter [Criss], Ace [Frehley], everybody is perfect. We're right in the middle of that right now, and I can't wait to announce what that's going to look like. I'll put them in the makeup, I'll put them in the costumes and we'll release photographs.

"I think it's fascinating that you have this rock n' roll band from a 'Taxi Driver'-era of New York City, and they start to dominate the world and end up on Casablanca Records, run by this crazy dude Neil Bogart," he continued. "Two other acts on Casablanca are Donna Summer and THE VILLAGE PEOPLE, so [envision] a movie scene where you're panning around that room and here comes Gene, and he's with Diana Ross — nope, he's with Cher — and they're in there with THE VILLAGE PEOPLE and going crazy. That sort of '70s moment, I think, is going to be really exciting and really cinematic. This is a buddy story. This is an underdog story that is designed to lift you up [and] make you feel good. This movie is rock and roll all night, and party every day."

"Shout It Out Loud" is being produced by STX Entertainment. The most recent draft of the script was written by Darren Lemke ("Shazam!", "Gemini Man").

"Shout It Out Loud" was previously set up at Netflix and was supposed to be directed by Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" and "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales".

Back in 2021, KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee told Talking Metal that the script for "Shout It Out Loud" was "completely done… And the script is about the first four years of KISS," he said. "Basically, it's before they were famous — it was up to Cadillac High, that kind of thing," referring to the October 1975 concert KISS played in a high school gym in Cadillac, Michigan. "And I think it's a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the '60s and '70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen. So it's a very interesting, and I think it's a well-written movie."

Earlier in 2021, Stanley told Download host Kylie Olsson that the KISS biopic was "definitely happening. And that's gonna be really interesting," he said. "The script was really good. And we really waited until we felt comfortable.

Asked which actor he would like to play him in the movie, Stanley said: "And I will tell you this: for casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s. Honestly, I don't know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s. When people get asked these kinds of questions, they'll say, 'Oh, Brad Pitt,' or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you're talking about another generation of actors. And I'm the first to say I'm not up on a lot of them. But as the casting process goes on, I'll certainly be there and watching. It'll be interesting to see how someone else — be it the casting people or the director — how they view who I am and who they see doing that. I think I'll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons and Stanley are producing "Shout It Out Loud", along with Canton and McGhee, Universal Music Publishing Group's Jody Gerson and Polygram's David Blackman all serving as producers or executive producers. They are joined by Leigh Ann Burton; McG and his Wonderland producing partner Mary Viola; David Hopwood; Courtney Solomon; and Dorothy Canton; as well as Sweden-based Pophouse, which acquired the global rights to the KISS brand, including name and likeness.

Stanley and Simmons formed KISS in New York City in 1973 with fellow original members Frehley and Criss. Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer replaced Frehley and Criss on lead guitar and drums, respectively, for the last two decades of the band's touring career.

Although the original lineup off KISS wrapped its "Farewell Tour" in the spring of 2001, the most recent version of KISS kicked off the "End Of The Road" world tour nearly two decades later, which concluded in December 2023 with back-to-back concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" is taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS's "unmasked" performances, the weekend includes appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."