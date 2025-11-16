KISS Manager On Upcoming Farewell Tour Documentary: 'You'll See A Whole Different Side Of KISS Than What We're Used To Seeing'

During a November 15 panel discussion at the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event at the Virgin Hotels resort and casino complex in Las Vegas, longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee discussed the status of the upcoming full-length documentary about the band's five-year, 250-date "farewell" tour, "End Of The Road", which came to an end in December of 2023 with two shows at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

"We've always tried to capture what we're doing," McGhee said (as transcribed by Clay Marshall for BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We had to do the fly-on-the-wall [approach], because if you don't, everybody becomes actors, and it gets boring. You have to really find a way, and the only way to do it is to have people with you that you trust that sit there and film you all day long. We did this for five years — we started this [in] '19 — so it was important to us to not have the usual KISS/WWE kind of thing. KISS is like WWE in a certain way — they're always on, and all this. We wanted to catch all the moments that were inspiring, that you could see the heart of KISS. It took us a long time, and we have thousands of hours of this stuff. We've been editing this for two years to find the right thing, and I think we've got a great mix. I think when you see it, you'll see a whole different side of KISS than what we're used to seeing. You'll see that tie together. I think it will be a great ride that will then bring us into the biopic [the forthcoming feature film 'Shout It Out Loud'], and then into the avatar show. I think right now we have the tentpoles set up to set us up for the future."

The documentary doesn't yet have a release date. McGhee explained: "One thing we've always tried to do is, we don't release anything until it's right. Whether it's the avatar show [or whatever], if it takes longer, it takes longer. If this takes longer, it takes longer. If the movie takes longer… we've been doing this movie for seven years. We don't need to make a movie, and we don't need to make a documentary. We need to make a phenomenal [documentary], a phenomenal avatar show and the best movie out there, and I think we have the best team to do it."

Although the band is no longer an active touring entity, McGhee says projects like the documentary, avatar show and biopic demonstrate that the true "end of the road" for KISS is nowhere in sight. "In today's world, the technology that we have, with the team of people we've assembled, it actually, where I thought I was starting to slow down, I'm just working a lot harder," he said with a laugh. "I believe that what we have at our fingertips to give to the world as far as KISS is concerned is going to go on way beyond all of us."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

McGhee managed BON JOVI from 1984 through 1991, an era when they achieved their biggest commercial successes with "Slippery When Wet" and "New Jersey". He also managed MÖTLEY CRÜE throughout the 1980s and helped to create the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989, which was attended by 100,000 people and broadcast in 59 countries.

In 1995, McGhee began managing KISS by oversaw the band's subsequent reunion with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, which would yield the top-grossing tour of 1996. 2025 marks his 30th year as the group's manager.

KISS's final show at Madison Square Garden was accompanied by the news that the four members of the band intended to live on as digital avatars after their split. The group made the surprise announcement at the end of the show, with vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley telling fans "your love, your power, has made us immortal. The new KISS era stars now," he added. The 23-song concert was also streamed live via PPV.COM.

KISS undertook a previous "farewell tour" more than 25 years ago. After a brief hiatus, the band started touring again on and off in 2003.

"KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" is taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS's "unmasked" performances, the weekend includes appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."