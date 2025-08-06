DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG Unveils New Single And Video 'Dead Man's Hand'

DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG (DATOG),the project featuring former ACCEPT members Udo Dirkschneider (vocals),Peter Baltes (bass) and Stefan Kaufmann (guitar),along with Udo's son Sven Dirkschneider (drums),Manuela Bibert (vocals) and Mathias Dieth (guitar),has released a new single, "Dead Man's Hand". The track, like "Strangers In Paradise", which came out in July, "Hellbreaker", which came out in June, "Time To Listen", which came out in May, and "It Takes Two To Tango", which was made available in April, will appear on DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG's new album, "Babylon", due on October 3 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG comments: "'Dead Man's Hand' has an unusual genesis: originally composed by Manuela on the piano, the demo version consisted only of vocals and piano. The song was then transferred note for note to guitar and Hammond organ. The result is unique: a pounding guitar riff with a harsh organ accompaniment underpins Udo's vocals, which — by his own admission — are exceptional for him. Further vocal surprises from Peter and Manuela as well as the positive 'good time chorus' round off the picture of an extraordinary song."

A one-off charity campaign during the pandemic grew into an all-star heavy metal project: DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG — DATOG for short — united six seasoned musicians, many of whom have helped shape the metal genre's legacy over the past four decades.

At the core: iconic vocalist Udo Dirkschneider, founder and longtime frontman of ACCEPT, and leader of U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER. He's joined by Peter Baltes (bass, vocals; ACCEPT, DIRKSCHNEIDER),Stefan Kaufmann (guitar; ACCEPT, U.D.O.),Mathias "Don" Dieth (guitar; SINNER, U.D.O.),Udo's son Sven Dirkschneider (drums, U.D.O., DIRKSCHNEIDER),and powerhouse vocalist Manuela "Ella" Bibert, whose standout performances on the U.D.O. orchestra album "We Are One" (2019) solidified her place in the lineup.

Together, they released three singles between 2020 and 2021 — "Where The Angels Fly", "Face Of A Stranger" and "Every Heart Is Burning" — followed up by a special charity EP, called "Arising", to help support artists, crews and musicians affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The immense success of their recordings and music videos surpassed every expectation, with more than 23 million streams and views in total to date.

"The whole thing developed a momentum of its own that we hadn't expected," recalls Kaufmann. "Fans and labels immediately wanted to know: is there more to come?"

The answer arrived in April 2025 with the release of "It Takes Two To Tango", a powerful new single and the first taste of "Babylon", released via Reigning Phoenix Music — a trusted partner of both U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER. The track kicked off the next chapter in DATOG's journey, proving that the chemistry, passion, and fire between these six musicians is as strong as ever.

DATOG commented: "We're very happy about being part of the RPM family and continuing our work with Jochen Richert. We secretly started this joint campaign a while ago, and our mutual experiences behind the scenes have so far shown us that we are all definitely on the same page and driven by the same musical mutual factors: passion, loyalty, and the love for heavy music."

Managing director Jochen Richert (Reigning Phoenix Music) added: "Grabbing the chance of releasing DATOG's much-anticipated debut album was a no-brainer, of course. After their first steps exceeded, by far, several hopes and dreams, their new material is nothing short of a continuation, if not now on a higher level. Thank you to the whole GANG for your trust, let's rock this together!"

Musically, "It Takes Two to Tango" put the pedal to the metal, supported by a lyric underlining the aforementioned idea behind DATOG: the common joy of playing music! A virtue that surely will also infect all the viewers of the supporting music video, which was filmed by RCN TV at the legendary Dierks Studios (Stommeln, Germany),where actually the full record was tracked. The concluding mastering was handled by guitarist Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany).

"'It Takes Two To Tango' is strictly speaking only half of the song title, as the lyrics go on to say '(But) It Takes Six To Rock'. "This motto says it all", the group states and adds: "An absolute joint effort!"

DATOG is:

Udo Dirkschneider - lead vocals

Peter Baltes - bass, lead & backing vocals

Manuela "Ella" Bibert - lead & backing vocals, key instruments

Stefan Kaufmann - guitars, backing vocals

Mathias "Don" Dieth - guitars, backing vocals

Sven Dirkschneider - drums, backing vocals

Photo credit: Eddi Bachmann