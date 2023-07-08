  • facebook
DIRTY HONEY Releases New Single 'Won't Take Me Alive'

July 8, 2023

Following its debut last month, when it provided the score for TNT's 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs retrospective, DIRTY HONEY has announced the release of its brand new single, "Won't Take Me Alive", a take-no-prisoners, balls-out rocker and the first track from the band's upcoming sophomore album, "Can't Find The Brakes", due out this fall.

Produced by Nick DiDia (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PEARL JAM) and recorded this past April at his Byron Bay, Australia studio, the song is loaded with Marc LaBelle's sleazy, passionate vocals and in-your-face attitude, bassist Justin Smolian's throbbing bass, new drummer Jaydon Bean's fresh and badass grooves, and, as LaBelle put it about guitarist John Notto, "the best riff I'd heard in the last decade. The song is full of sex and swagger, but it's still got the heaviness and the fun that DIRTY HONEY's all about."

"'Won't Take Me Alive' was an instrumental idea I demoed on bass, drums, and guitar at my home studio," said Notto. "I brought it to the band, we wrote a new chorus, and it was basically finished that quickly. Nick [DiDia] rented some vintage amps and really helped me get the raunchy sound and attitude I wanted for the riff."

The release of "Won't Take Me Alive" comes in tandem with the final leg of DIRTY HONEY's "California Dreamin'" European headline tour, the band's third in the past two years, comprised of sold-out headline shows, and support slots with KISS and GUNS N' ROSES. DIRTY HONEY will launch the first leg of their 2023-24 world tour in North America this September, supporting GUNS N' ROSES, and then play headline dates in October, November and December.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

