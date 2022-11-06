DISTURBED Bassist JOHN MOYER Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos)

DISTURBED bassist John Moyer has married his longtime girlfriend Brandi Nicole Hester.

The couple, who had been engaged since May 2021, tied the knot on Saturday, November 5 in their hometown of Kyle, Texas. Prior to their engagement, they had been dating for six years. They share two boys, Donovan and Logan, from previous relationships.

Hester works as an interior designer and stylist serving the Austin, Texas metropolitan and surrounding area.

Prior to joining DISTURBED in 2004, Moyer played in rock bands THE UNION UNDERGROUND and SOAK, both major label acts hailing from Texas. He has also toured and/or recorded with ADRENALINE MOB, ART OF ANARCHY and ex-QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate.

While he is still capable of playing finger-style, Moyer prefers picking because it has a more aggressive feeling.

In 2011, John released a bass instructional video titled "Modern Metal Bass" for Rock House Publishing.

Five years ago, Moyer told TheRustBeltChronicles.com that the biggest difference in the music business from when he started nearly three decades ago until today is that "it's a digital world now. Things can be downloaded and bands really don't make the money they used to from CD sales. A band could get signed and make money off of sales back then. Now it's tough to do. Record labels can't really develop the talent like they once did. It's kind of sad, really. You can be a great singer-songwriter and not be able to make a decent living off of your talents."

Beautiful day celebrating two beautiful peoples wedding. Wishing John Moyer and Brandi Nicole Hester many many years of love and happiness. Posted by Rick Santaniello on Sunday, November 6, 2022