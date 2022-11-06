  • facebook
Watch: STEVEN TYLER Performs With EMINEM At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony

November 6, 2022

Steven Tyler joined Eminem on stage last night (Saturday, November 5) at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The rapper brought out the AEROSMITH legend to sing the "Dream On" hook which Eminem sampled for his 2002 "The Eminem Show" track "Sing For The Moment". Also joining Eminem during the performance was Ed Sheeran, who played guitar and sang the hook for "Stan" (the original song samples Dido's "Thank You").

The fourth single released from "The Eminem Show", "Sing For The Moment" recently became Eminem's 24th song to earn 300 million streams on Spotify.
AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry re-recorded his original "Dream On" guitar part for the Eminem track, which reached the Top 10 in 20 countries, and has been certified platinum in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

AEROSMITH's original version of "Dream On" appeared on the band's 1973 debut album. Written by Tyler, it was AEROSMITH's first major hit and became a classic rock radio staple. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the song at number 172 on its list of the "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time." In 2007, AEROSMITH re-recorded the tune, along with some of the band's other songs, for the game "Guitar Hero: Aerosmith" as the master track was missing during the game's development. In 2018, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

