DISTURBED Guitarist DAN DONEGAN Puts Illinois Home On Market For $1.575 Million

DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan has put his home in Orland Park, Illinois on the market for $1.575 million. According to public records, the 57-year-old musician bought the 7,000-square-foot house in March 2023 for $1.3 million.

On March 28, Dan shared a few photos of the house and he included the following message: "I'm selling my home!!!!!! 3 yrs was enough for me & it's time to move on. Lots of great memories & parties here but I'm going back to the OG & those backyard parties. 10 minutes away, lol! I'm gonna be splitting my time between the Glen and Sarasota, Florida."

He added: "I had to re-edit this, so let me be clear, Illinois is still home, I'm going back to Homer Glen & I'll still be here 80%. I just got a place to escape too from time to time & experience the salt life & the sun. I already got my place and headed down next week to pick out furniture, discover new places & meet new people. #florida #theglen #newchapter".

Earlier today (Monday, March 30),Dan shared a video of his property, and he wrote: "My home in Illinois is for sale! Just 40 minutes south of Chicago. Many showings already that happened over the weekend. This will go fast".

Donegan's divorce inspired the song "Don't Tell Me" on the latest DISTURBED album, 2022's "Divisive". The track, which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson, broke ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

"It was very personal to me," Dan previously said. "I was going through my divorce, and I wanted to touch on the fact I was in a very long marriage to a wonderful woman. She's a great mother to my kids. We were together for 18 years. Even though the marriage was in a tough spot, it was hard to leg go, because we'd invested so much into each other. I felt like listeners could relate to it."

More than four years ago, DISTURBED singer David Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami, Florida after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", in February 2025 via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.

In October 2025, Donegan said that he and his DISTURBED bandmates would "take quite a bit of time off [in 2026]". The 57-year-old musician made his comments just two days after Draiman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he wasn't sure when the group would tour again, explaining, "We all need a nice long break."