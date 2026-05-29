RIKKI ROCKETT 'Supports' BRET MICHAELS's Decision To Drop Out Of TRUMP-Backed Concert For America's 250th Anniversary

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett says that he "supports" Bret Michaels's decision to drop out of the "Great American State Fair" celebrating America's 250th anniversary, set to take place later this month.

On Thursday (May 28),the POISON singer announced he would no longer perform at the celebration on the National Lawn in Washington, saying what was initially pitched as a patriotic music festival had become increasingly divisive and raised safety concerns.

"I support Bret's decision to pull out of the Freedom 250 event," Rikki wrote in a social media post on Friday (May 29). "What I don't support are all the nasty remarks about Bret's talent thrown in to the discussion. While Bret and I disagree on many fronts, we respect each other's artistic abilities and accomplishments as a band and individually. Bret is doing what is right for this situation for many reasons, none of which make him a coward."

Michaels became the fifth artist to withdraw from "The Great American State Fair" series of concerts, exhibits, tributes and other programs scheduled to take place June 25 to July 10 on Washington's National Mall. It was organized by Freedom 250, which claims to be nonpartisan and promises to "unite and showcase all 56 U.S. states and territories in a single World's Fair-scale event."

Freedom 250 was launched last year by President Donald Trump and is headed by a Trump State Department appointee from his first term, the businessman-philanthropist Keith Krach.

Krach shared his goals for Freedom 250 in a statement on his web site, writing: "I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to execute his vision for Freedom 250. At its core, Freedom 250 is a national movement — bringing states, businesses, organizations, and citizens together to honor our history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and help build a golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years."

When Freedom 250 announced its musical lineup for "The Great American State Fair" festival on Wednesday, May 27, nine artists were scheduled to perform, including Martina McBride, Young MC, C+C MUSIC FACTORY, Vanilla Ice, MILLI VANILLI, THE COMMODORES, MORRIS DAY & THE TIME, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels. McBride, Young MC, C+C MUSIC FACTORY, THE COMMODORES, MORRIS DAY & THE TIME and Michaels have all since pulled out of the event.

Michaels announced his withdrawal from the event in a statement on his web site. He explained "The Great American State Fair" "was originally presented to my team" as "a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."

Bret noted that "as the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support." He explained that his career's always been focused on "bringing people together through music, positivity and good vibes" and not "about politics."

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of," Michaels continued. "Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable."

Michaels added that he made "the difficult decision" to pull out of the event, noting that the choice is "not about politics" but rather "staying true to what I've always believed in" and letting people have their own opinions. "But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously," he wrote.

"I will continue to proudly support our veterans, active military members, teachers, first responders and the organizations that serve them, just as I always have," Michaels concluded.