DISTURBED On Celebrating 'The Sickness' On 25th-Anniversary Tour: 'It's Very Therapeutic For Us'

DISTURBED changed the course of hard rock music when lead singer David Draiman opened his mouth in 2000 on "Down With The Sickness", a song from the band's debut album, "The Sickness". Now Draiman and his DISTURBED bandmates are celebrating 25 years of that seminal LP, touring across the world in honor of the album's anniversary.

Rounded out by guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer, DISTURBED sat down with Live Nation to talk about the tour, honoring the album, and how their fans have changed their lives. Oh, and that signature "Oh, ah, ah, ah, ah." Check out the report below.

Donegan said about celebrating "The Sickness" after more than two decades: "It's very therapeutic for us. All these songs, they're all personal, they all mean something, and a majority of the songs try to spin positivity into it, even if it's a dark subject or a breakup. It's overcoming those tough times in life. So it's helpful for not just us, but luckily the fans too."

Wengren added: "We're very sentimental. We appreciate everything we've ever achieved, even 25 years later." Dan concurred, saying: "We still have our moments where we have to pinch ourselves that this career has been going as well as it has for this long. Good times."

DISTURBED kicked off the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on February 25 at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho. The trek celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Openers on the U.S. shows include THREE DAYS GRACE, SEVENDUST, DAUGHTRY and NOTHING MORE, depending on the date.

Earlier this month, DISTURBED announced the European leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" with support from MEGADETH.

Since "The Sickness" was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

DISTURBED recently announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band reissued the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release.

On February 21, DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.