HINDER Announces 'Back To Life' Album, Shares 'Bring Me Back To Life' Single

Multi-platinum rock icons HINDER have shared their inspired single "Bring Me Back To Life", along with announcing their highly anticipated seventh studio album, "Back To Life", out May 23. The track, which follows the success of the band's heaviest track to date, "Everything Is A Cult", leans more into the melodic pop-rock space than perhaps the band ever has. It's the track that infused the celebrated quartet with new-found life and inspiration for a full album, forthcoming in 2025.

"When you've been writing songs for over 20 years, sometimes you run out of things to say," confesses drummer and founding member Cody Hanson. "In life in general, it's easy to become complacent and uninspired. That's why 'Bring Me Back To Life' is such an important track, not only for the album, but for our band as whole. After writing an entire album and then throwing it away in 2020, we had become discouraged and decided that we weren't going to release any new music, much less an entire album. However, as soon as we wrote 'Bring Me Back To Life', everything changed. Sometimes, it just takes one special song to breathe life back into a band, and this song became the catalyst for the entire album. Needless to say, we are very excited for the world to hear this one."

After a stacked 2024 that included more than a hundred tour dates, performances with CREED, THREE DOORS DOWN and DAUGHTRY, and the release of focus tracks "Live Without It" and "Everything Is A Cult", HINDER have hit the ground running in 2025. The band kicked off their U.S. headline run with support from SALIVA, KINGDOM COLLAPSE and Kelsey Hickman last month, highlighted by an intimate, packed-to-the-gills performance at Los Angeles's storied Whisky A Go Go. Now, the band will gear up for their highly anticipated seventh studio album, produced by Hanson and vocalist Marshal Dutton at BarCode Studios in Oklahoma City.

Lately, HINDER are feeling the intensity of a new energy. Nearly two decades into their career, the band hasn't just endured as a fixture of modern rock — it's evolved. The versatile Oklahoma City-based quartet creates emotionally compelling rock, from hard-hitting anthems to subdued, contemplative ballads. Now the band is looking to the future.

HINDER's story begins in 2001, when Cody Hanson (drums),Joe "Blower" Garvey (lead guitar) and Mike Rodden (bass) met and activated their musical chemistry. The 2005 hit "Lips Of An Angel" from the band's debut album "Extreme Behavior", since certified three times platinum, topped the charts and remains a radio mainstay. Powerful lead vocalist Marshal Dutton joined them in 2015. Throughout their discography, HINDER has embodied an ethos of defiance and tenacity through gutsy lyrics, rousing melodies, and soaring choruses. Each album in their musical journey has reflected a progression, from the grittier early days of "Take It To The Limit" to the more introspective and exploratory energy of their most recent album, 2017's "The Reign".

HINDER emerges from the storm more focused and resilient than ever. With a renewed sense of purpose and drive, and still never afraid to take risks, HINDER is poised to continue forging its legacy as one of rock's most enduring and dynamic bands. The bandmembers' resilience and adaptability have kept them at the forefront of the modern rock scene for nearly two decades, and they will continue — in fact, they're just getting started.

Photo by Doug Schwarz