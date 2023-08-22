DISTURBED Once Again Gets Doused With Water After Pyro Display Sets Off Sprinkler System In Camden, New Jersey

DISTURBED once again got drenched when a pyro display during the closing song, "Inside The Fire", during the band's set at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey Monday night (August 21) set off the venue's emergency sprinkler system, pouring water all over the stage and the four members of the group. Fan-filmed video of the moment can be seen below.

The same thing previously happened during DISTURBED's July 27 concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion outside of Houston, Texas. After that show, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman took to his Twitter to write: "Well, last night in Houston was a first. Our pyro set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage lol."

Guitarist Dan Donegan also commented via Instagram, suggesting that some of the band's equipment may have been damaged.

"Houston, we have a problem! Take a close look," he wrote. "This was another first in our career! Literally burning the house down. During our encore we fired off so much pyro that it set off the sprinkler system and rained down buckets on top of us for the entire end of the show. This goes down as one of the most memorable shows for sure. Plus destroyed my in ears and [microphone] and possibly other gear. What a night!"

DISTURBED has been closing all of its shows on the "Take Back Your Life" North American tour with "Inside The Fire", which means that the band's performances in Camden and Houston did not have to be cut short because of the sprinkler incidents.

Back in 2016, David told the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station about DISTURBED's pyrotechnics-laden stage show: "We blow it up pretty good, that's for sure. We go through a lot of accelerant [laughs] up there. It gets hot. But we love it. We live for it. And certainly the fans seem to be responding to the pyrotechnics with a lot of excitement, so we're excited to bring it to 'em."

He added: "The most challenging part of it is that when you have that much pyro going on at specific periods of time, it burns off all the oxygen on the deck, so you really need to watch your breathing technique as a singer. I need to make sure I know where I'm taking my breaths, and it's not just for the sake of the music, but for the sake of the pyro hits too, so it's more challenging, for sure."

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

In a February 2023 interview with Beef Vegan, Draiman was asked why he and his DISTURBED bandmates chose to embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring and summer as opposed to making festival appearances, like they had done in the past. He responded: "We love both, but truth be told is that when you finally decide to headline, you can bring out all your toys, and you don't have to share it with anybody. [Laughs] When you're in a festival environment, you have a whole bunch of really high-caliber bands who are performing at the top of their game, and they're trying to bring as much as they can all collectively fit on that deck. And it gets challenging. So when you're doing your thing and that's the primary focus, it really opens up the possibilities."

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

