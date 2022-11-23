DISTURBED Wasn't 'Even Thinking About' Recording Any Covers During 'Divisive' Sessions

In a new interview with Australia's Noise11.com, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman was asked if he and his bandmates thought about covering any classic songs during the sessions for their latest album, "Divisive". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We weren't even thinking about it. We were having so much fun with the original stuff that we just kind of left it alone. And then here we were at the end of the record, and we had the material, and we were, like, 'Let's just leave it off this record.'

"We do [cover songs] for fun. And for this particular record, we were having so much fun with the original stuff that we didn't need to right now. We'll pick up the habit again in the future."

In September 2020, DISTURBED released a cover version of Sting's 1993 single "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You".

DISTURBED had great commercial success with its orchestral treatment of SIMON AND GARFUNKEL's 1964 song "The Sound Of Silence", which appeared on 2015's "Immortalized" album. The band also previously covered TEARS FOR FEARS' "Shout" in 2000 and GENESIS's "Land Of Confusion" in 2005, the latter of which landed at position No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

"The Sound Of Silence" earned DISTURBED its highest Billboard Hot 100 chart position ever (No. 42 in 2016).

"Divisive" arrived on November 18 via Reprise. The LP was recorded earlier this year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee. The follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" includes the three recently released singles "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and "Divisive".