BABYMETAL Announces New Album 'Metal Forth'

Japanese pop metal band BABYMETAL has signed to Capitol Records, which will release the group's new album, "Metal Forth", on June 13. Meaning "beyond metal," "Metal Forth" features collaborations with Poppy, SPIRITBOX, Tom Morello, BLOODYWOOD, POLYPHIA and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL — artists that BABYMETAL has connected with over the years while touring the globe. Their massive track "Ratatata" with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, which has already attained millions of streams across all platforms, will also be included. The next single, "From Me To U (Feat. Poppy)" will arrive this Friday, April 4.

Tom March, chairman and CEO of Capitol Records, said: "BABYMETAL's groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture. We at Capitol Records are privileged to join them in this next chapter as we continue to amplify their international reach and influence with the upcoming release of 'Metal Forth'."

Key "Kobametal" Kobayashi, producer and manager of BABYMETAL and CEO of Babymetal World, LLC, added: "This year BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary and embarks on an exciting new chapter. With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of BABYMETAL will resonate across the world as we take on bolder, more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what's to come."

BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and on their annual "Fox Day" (April 1) — a hugely important date in BABYMETAL lore — the band is releasing the "Legend Map". Described as "a sign from the god of metal, the Fox God," the map unveils their plans for 2025, including the new album and an extensive world tour.

On May 10, the band will embark on its first-ever headline arena tour in Europe, playing 12 shows across eight countries, with support from Poppy and Bambie Thug. The May 30 tour finale will take place at the O2 Arena in London. BABYMETAL is the first Japanese group to headline a show at this iconic venue. The band will kick off its biggest North American tour yet in Houston on June 13 — the day of their album drop, with support from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, JINJER and BLOODYWOOD on select dates. The 24-date run will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up on July 23 in Phoenix.

The band has also added arena shows in Japan and an Asia tour. In addition to its previous headline outings, BABYMETAL has opened for such artists as Lady Gaga, METALLICA, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

"Metal Forth" track listing:

01. From Me To U (feat. Poppy)

02. Ratatata (BABYMETAL x ELECTRIC CALLBOY)

03. Song 3 (BABYMETAL x SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL)

04. Kon! Kon! (feat. BLOODYWOOD)

05. KxAxWxAxIxI

06. Sunset Kiss (feat. POLYPHIA)

07. My Queen (feat. SPIRITBOX)

08. Algorism

09. Metali!! (feat. Tom Morello)

10. White Flame

After two landmark performances at the Yokohama Arena, celebrating the birth of Momometal in a spectacular fashion, in March of 2023 BABYMETAL released its highly anticipated concept album "The Other One", which garnered widespread acclaim and introduced fans to a new era of BABYMETAL's sound. This new era was the start of a journey that has seen 2024 become watershed year for BABYMETAL, underscoring their evolution as a groundbreaking force in the music world.

They successfully completed a monumental world tour that started in 2023 and spanned 25 countries across 98 performances, including a slot as special guests to SABATON all around Europe, a co-headliner with DETHKLOK across North America, as well as their own headliners in Asia, Australia and their home of Japan.

Before embarking on a festival run in the summer of 2024, BABYMETAL released their collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY on the hit single "Ratatata", which soared to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. This collaboration not only highlighted their artistic versatility and ability to innovate, but also reinforced their position alongside other leaders in the metal genre.

Their collaboration with BRING ME THE HORIZON, "Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL", released in October 2020, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on June 25, 2024. Making waves at major music festivals including Download in the U.K., Hellfest in France, Rock Im Park in Germany, BABYMETAL delivered electrifying performances that left music fans across Europe in awe. Audiences at Resurrection Fest (Spain) and Rock Am Ring (Germany) were treated to an extra special live collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, who performed "Ratatata" alongside BABYMETAL.

In April 2023, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.