DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN On His Bandmates: We Have Disagreements' But 'We've Grown Closer Over The Years'

In a new interview with The Rockman Power Hour, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan opened up about his relationship with his bandmates, saying that their bond has gotten stronger over the years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Even as we've gotten older over the years too, just that level of respect and brotherhood and… Yeah, of course, for 25 years, or actually since 1996, when we finally formed and got David [Draiman, DISTURBED singer], of course, it's a marriage — it's a marriage between the four of us. And you just kind of have that respect and you have to learn to — especially in those early days when we were in the RV… You're on top of each other. We didn't have hotel rooms all night. It's, like, you're in each other's face all the time.

"Everybody butts heads a little bit," he continued. "We have disagreements, but now, as we're older, we do it with respect. We hear each other out, and we have our moments — creatively mostly, in the studio, stuff like that. But that's very common. We've been around the block long enough too, and we still feel like we have a lot left in the tank and we wanna keep creating. And so I think we've just grown to be closer over the years… If there are those moments of disagreements, whatever, those arguments are usually short-lived. You put all the things into perspective and it's like, we all want what's just best for this band. And we share the same vision. And we might have different ideas here and there, but it's become a lot easier to talk to each other, like I said, the older we get and just be okay. If it's a disagreement, it's usually gone after 10 minutes."

DISTURBED's latest single, "I Will Not Break", came out on February 21 via DISTURBED's own label, Mother Culture Records.

"I Will Not Break" marks DISTURBED's first new music since its acclaimed 2022 album "Divisive".

According to DISTURBED, "I Will Not Break" is "a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down." The track includes the stirring lyrics "I've had enough of feeling terrified, now I'm deciding that I won't be hiding from anyone," which encourages listeners to push back in the face of adversity.

Producer Drew Fulk, also known as WZRD BLD, who helmed "I Will Not Break", previously worked with DISTURBED on "Divisive", which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

DISTURBED's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" kicked off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25. Produced by Live Nation, each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour featured support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, including the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, while the second half features special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

