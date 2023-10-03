DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Explains How He Got His Dog Back

David Draiman has explained how he ended up being reunited with his new puppy Charlotte, who went missing from the DISTURBED singer's Florida home a few days ago.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 3),the 50-year-old musician, who has lived in the Miami area for more than a year and a half, shared a new Instagram post in which he wrote: "Someone found her roaming around on my block (I figured out how she got out and have since remedied the problem...fool me once). She crossed the street and they got out of their car and grabbed her. They left signs all over the place about a lost dog. One of the people on social media told me about the signs. They emailed me a picture of one. I called the number. Asked if the dog was a 10 week old golden retriever pup, they said yes. They asked me what color her collar was. I said she didn't have one. They said, 'good, that was a trick question, you caught it.' They gave me their address, they lived maybe 10 minutes from me, and I showed up to their house and they opened the door and there was my baby. I asked if I could give them anything, they said all they wanted was maybe the couple hundred they spent on food and toys for her for the two days she had been with them, which I gladly reimbursed. I was overwhelmed."

He added in a caption: "Thanks so much to the selfless people who helped reunite us. There are still good people in this world".

Draiman took in the now-10-week-old golden retriever just three weeks ago. At that time, he posted the first pics of Charlotte, writing: "Say hello to the newest member of the Draiman family…Charlotte!!"

Over the weekend, Draiman revealed that Charlotte had gone missing and offered a reward for any information leading to her safe return. At the time, he wrote that he thought "she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard."

This past April, Draiman said in an interview that he had "just recently said goodbye to my Akita [dog Gabriel], my best friend of 14 years."

David had talked about losing some of his previous four-legged friends in various interviews, including 13 years ago when he said that the pain of his dog's death had inspired some of the lyrics for DISTURBED's fifth album, "Asylum". He told IGN in August 2013: "My touring companion, my dog Lisa, I had to put her to sleep during the 'Music As A Weapon' run. It was really difficult for me to deal with, and I got into a new relationship with a beautiful, wonderful girl and things went temporarily sour just prior to me moving into my new home in Austin, Texas. I moved from Chicago to Austin and I ordered a new pup that was supposed to be ready for me, and by the time I got home, the puppy ended up dying on the way to me."

In September 2023, Draiman sold his house in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest for $5 million. David bought the modern Spanish-Moroccan villa for $5.22 million in March 2022 and first listed it for $5.75 million in January 2023. It was last asking $5.19 million.

In April, Draiman confirmed that he finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

More than a year and a half ago, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.