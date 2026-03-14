DELAIN Singer DIANA LEAH Launches DYYA Solo Project, Shares 'Holy Water' Music Video

DELAIN singer Diana Leah has released the official music video for "Holy Water", the first single from her new solo project DYYA. Check it out below.

"Holy Water" was written and performed by DYYA. It was produced, mixed and mastered by Andrea Fusini.

DELAIN shared the "Holy Water" video on Instagram and wrote in an accompanying message: "Hey! Check this out! Our Diana just dropped a single for her new solo project and it sounds amazing".

Diana joined DELAIN in 2022 as the replacement for the band's longtime vocalist Charlotte Wessels.

Regarding how she came to be the new singer of the long-running Dutch metal act, the now-35-year-old Leah said back in 2022: "It's really simple, actually. I knew they were looking for a singer so I just left a comment on their Instagram page. So a couple of days later I received an e-mail from Martijn [Westerholt, DELAIN keyboardist, founder and main songwriter], and we talked a bit about how I could audition and he sent me some material that I could sing on. And the rest is history."

Asked how she decided to sing in a metal band, Diana said: "Well, I've always wanted to sing in a metal band. It was really my desire to do it. In fact, I did sing in a couple of rock bands, but it wasn't really heavy music, which I loved at the time. It was really hard to find the right people to form a band with and also to get along together and all that. But I've always wanted to be in a metal band. Always."

Leah also talked a bit about her background, saying: "I was born in Romania, in a city called Alba Iulia. It's in the middle of Transylvania. And then I moved to Italy when I was 15, and I lived in Italy for, I think, 10 years or something. And then I moved to Canada, in Ottawa, and I lived there for five years. And then I came back to Italy. And now I currently live in Italy, near Torino, so up north."

Diana previously discussed her early musical influences in a 2023 interview with Heavy Consequence. She said at the time: "I've always wanted to be in a band since I was 16. I started listening to bands like EVANESCENCE and LINKIN PARK, because those bands were big at the time, and then artists like Avril Lavigne. I had that phase in my life when I was into disco rock music, and I started singing at that time, as well. I was just exploring whatever my voice could do. That's when I started taking singing lessons and the thought of doing this just crossed my mind. I thought, 'Wow, if I can sing, maybe I can do this one day. And, if I learned how to do it properly, I could learn how to not hurt my voice and keep longevity in my voice.' That's how music stated for me."

Elaborating on how watching other singers perform inspired her to work on her own skills, Diana said: "I was fascinated by all these vocalists I was following, like Amy Lee of EVANESCENCE. Then I started merging into symphonic metal and listening to bands like NIGHTWISH or WITHIN TEMPTATION. When I started to listen to that kind of music, I felt like I was home. I could relate so much to that style of music and the vibe and the way it sounded, so cinematic and epic. At one point. I thought I would love to sing in a band like this one day."

DELAIN's first studio album with Leah, "Dark Waters", came out in February 2023 via Napalm.