DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Pleads For Safe Return Of His 10-Week-Old Puppy

DISTURBED singer David Draiman is pleading for the return of his beloved puppy after she went missing two days ago.

Earlier today (Sunday, October 1),Draiman shared a photo of 10-week-old golden retriever Charlotte, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I have to announce that our dear puppy, Charlotte has been missing since the morning before last. We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard.

"Reward for with any information on her whereabouts that leads to finding her

"10 week old Golden Retriever puppy, Charlotte.

"Taken from the Coral Gables area of Miami

"#missing #puppy #goldenretriever".

This past April, Draiman said in an interview that he had "just recently said goodbye to my Akita [dog Gabriel], my best friend of 14 years."

David had talked about losing some of his previous four-legged friends in various interviews, including 13 years ago when he said that the pain of his dog's death had inspired some of the lyrics for DISTURBED's fifth album, "Asylum". He told IGN in an August 2013 interview: "My touring companion, my dog Lisa, I had to put her to sleep during the 'Music As A Weapon' run. It was really difficult for me to deal with, and I got into a new relationship with a beautiful, wonderful girl and things went temporarily sour just prior to me moving into my new home in Austin, Texas. I moved from Chicago to Austin and I ordered a new pup that was supposed to be ready for me, and by the time I got home, the puppy ended up dying on the way to me."

In September 2023, Draiman sold his house in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest for $5 million. David bought the modern Spanish-Moroccan villa for $5.22 million in March 2022 and first listed it for $5.75 million in January 2023. It was last asking $5.19 million.

In April, Draiman confirmed that he finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

More than a year and a half ago, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.