DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Receives Award For Outstanding Contribution To Fight Against Antisemitism

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman received the 2024 joint Jerusalem Post and World Zionist Organization award for outstanding contribution to the fight against antisemitism.

Draiman accepted the award during the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which was held earlier today (Monday, June 3) in New York City.

David later shared a photo of him holding the award and he captioned it simply, "Humbled and grateful".

In his speech today, Draiman told the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference attendees (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Crazy times we are living in. Crazy, crazy times. If you had told me ten years ago that I would have lost so many of my colleagues and friends over my position to simply defend my people, our people, the Jewish people, I'd call you crazy. If you would tell me that the entire world would flip this script on us, if he would tell me that this bizarro existence that we're currently living in, where good has become evil and evil has become good, and where modern-day Nazis are praised in progressive circles all over the world where university students champion their cause… The world can seem like a very, very dark place these days. But I can tell you from my own personal experience that it takes incredibly powerful light in order to dispel darkness. And it is up to each and every one of us to be that light in this darkness we are currently living in.

"I have so many friends of mine in my industry that could really be much more outspoken, that could really be raising their voices to defend their own people, our people, the Jewish people," he continued. "And I have to say to each and every one of you: where the hell are you? Where are you? What are you waiting for? We just experienced the worst Jewish catastrophe, the worst Jewish loss of life since the Holocaust. Does something more impressive need to happen for you to finally open your mouths?

"I, for one, have stood defiant despite daily death threats by the thousands — daily threats to my family, to my livelihood, to our very existence.

"This is what we do, ladies and gentlemen," Draiman added. "You brush that off. You keep going on, you keep soldiering on. You do not let the terrorists win. You do not let them intimidate you. We do not let ourselves succumb to the fear that they are trying to instill in each and every one of us. You remain strong, you remain steadfast and you stay rebellious and defiant in the face of these animals who seek to end our very existence, ladies and gentlemen.

"Stay strong, stay resilient. Am Yisrael Chai."

For years, Draiman has been a prominent activist for the State of Israel, constantly emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding. During DISTURBED's successful world tour this year, he made sure to mention the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and spoke against the delegitimization of Israel, understanding that now more than ever, silence has become a new form of antisemitism.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference is being livestreamed on The Jerusalem Post web site and social media channels.

This year's conference also features a slate of government and business luminaries from Israel and around the world, in addition to having a unique focus on the stories and heroes of October 7 and the resilience of the State of Israel.

In addition to the Hebrew-speaking Draiman, who once trained to be a cantor and contemplated becoming a rabbi, DISTURBED includes guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer and drummer Mike Wengren.

Draiman's father and grandfather served in the Israel Defense Forces and both of the singer's maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. His grandfather was also a cantor in Israel.

In December 2021, Draiman said that he had lost thousands of social media followers since publicizing his trip to Israel in November of that year.

On November 30, 2021, Draiman lit a candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel at the Old City site of the terror attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay. He later claimed that he lost 4,000 followers after sharing photos of his "demonstration" at the Western Wall.

Draiman has spent much of his recent time on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sharing pro-Israel content and has often used his fame to speak out against antisemitism.

DISTURBED's song "Never Again", from 2010's "Asylum" album, was written about the Holocaust and calls out people who deny it.

The United States Holocaust Museum has featured Draiman in its "Voices On Anti-Semitism" podcasts.

Humbled and grateful 🙏🏻🇮🇱❤️ #AmYisraelChai The Jerusalem Post Posted by David Draiman on Monday, June 3, 2024

Headed to the The Jerusalem Post conference. #AmYisraelChai ❤️🇮🇱🤘🏻 Posted by David Draiman on Monday, June 3, 2024