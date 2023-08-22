DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Wants To Collaborate With TAYLOR SWIFT: 'I Think She's A Brilliant Woman'

In a new interview with Sara Parker of Philadelphia's WMMR radio station, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman said that he "would love to cover a Taylor Swift song. I think that she is one of the most prolific songwriters of our generation," he explained. (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I think she is insanely talented. I'd love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day."

Draiman continued: "I've said it before, I'll say it again: I think she's a brilliant woman. I think she's, like I said, one of the great songwriters of our time. I love her gumption. I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live and is the real deal. I mean, there are a number of people within the pop genre that still do it the way that she does it — Pink is one of them; Lady Gaga is one of them. A lot of these people are just so gifted and so great at what they do, and she's certainly way, way, way up there. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her.

This past May, indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers, who was the opening act for Swift on some of the shows on her "Eras" tour, caught Draiman's attention after she repeatedly walked out to DISTURBED's classic song "Down With The Sickness". When footage of her entrance went viral, Draiman shared the clip on his Twitter account and wrote: "Phoebe Bridgers this is absolutely amazing," with two hands raised emojis. He added: "Love it! You're welcome to come see our show whenever you want!" Draiman also tagged Swift's Twitter account and included the hashtag #TaylorSwiftErasTour.

DISTURBED's recently released eighth studio album, "Divisive", includes the song "Don't Tell Me", which is an epic emotionally charged duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. The track marked the first time the band had included a guest feature on an LP.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.