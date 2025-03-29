EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS Says Supporting METALLICA Was One Of Her Band's Career 'Highlights': 'It Was Amazing'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, EPICA singer Simone Simons reflected on her band's support slot with METALLICA for three shows on the latter group's "M72" tour in Paris, France; Hamburg, Germany; and Gothenburg, Sweden. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was one of our highlights. It was [May and June] 2023 [when] we played with METALLICA. It was amazing. I mean, it was a matter of seconds where we had to immediately jump in and confirm that we could do the gigs. And we couldn't believe it ourselves, but we were very grateful for it. It was lovely to play on that round stage — very different from what we're normally used to. But I decided to not think of the magnitude of that show, but just have a good time, run around on the stage. Luckily I was going to the gym a lot, so my stamina was pretty good so I could run, jump and sing and entertain the crowd."

Asked if she got to meet the METALLICA guys when EPICA played with the iconic San Francisco Bay Area-based act, Simone said: "Yes. Yeah, we met the whole band. And they were very lovely. And they were also very hospitable. They had welcome gifts in the backstage. There was a cake and there were cards — and, yeah, really nice. And we got a warm welcome from the guys."

Back in July 2023, Simons told Balkanrock about what it was like to share the stage with METALLICA: "It was amazing, mind-blowing. First we got the call if we could do shows with METALLICA and if everyone had time, because it was like in a couple of days. Magically we all had time and could not believe it. It still feels surreal. Even though we done three shows, they were all beautiful in their own way — Paris, Hamburg and Gothenburg. The METALLICA family was so nice to us. We met them in person and that was one of the highlights of my career. Still thinking about it."

Two years ago, EPICA guitarist Isaac Delahaye told Bring The Noise UK about how he found out that his band was going to open for METALLICA: "It was funny as my manager gave me an urgent call. I was in my home studio working on a new song and he kept calling me and eventually I answered and asked, 'What the fuck?', all agitated. He told me to check my WhatsApp and there was details of three European shows. I just checked dates and overlooked the words 'supporting METALLICA' and just said, 'Yeah, that's fine,' and then went back to work on my song. And it took a good five minutes for me to suddenly realize and go back to read it and sink in that it was METALLICA."

He continued: "It was a very last-minute thing, as FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH had to drop out, but we got the call to do three European shows with them which was very cool. The guys all came to say hi to us and the whole crew and band were very welcoming. Having now played a couple of shows with them to those huge crowds, it makes everything from now on easier."

Asked if EPICA were to cover any METALLICA song, which would it be, and at the same time, which of EPICA's own tracks he would like METALLICA to reimagine, Isaac said: "Oh, that's a hard question and something I've never thought about before. I'd probably choose 'Master Of Puppets' as the song maybe we would cover, and for them I'd get them to cover 'Consign To Oblivion'. It is a long song, but they could do a lot with it and maybe shorten it to two minutes and tell us this is the good parts and this is what we would do with it."

EPICA's new album, "Aspiral", will see the light of day on April 11 via Nuclear Blast.

To celebrate the "Aspiral" release, EPICA will play three exclusive shows in the United States in early May: in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The "Aspiral" LP title is derived from the eponymous bronze sculpture made by Polish sculptor and painter Stanisław Szukalski back in 1965 and stands for renewal and inspiration — key words that define EPICA in 2025. In Szukalski's work every detail is a piece of art in its own right, and there's always more to the story than you initially think. The band saw this as the perfect analogy for the creation of this ninth album: each song stands on its own with a distinctive vibe and meaning, while together they enforce each other into a monumental effort.

The album, featuring stunning cover artwork by Hedi Xandt (RAMMSTEIN, GHOST, PARKWAY DRIVE),is now available for pre-order. The special editions even include the Blu-ray and audio recordings of the full monumental "Symphonic Synergy" performance in Amsterdam that the band recorded in 2024 with an orchestra and choir.

Recorded once again at Sandlane Studios and expertly mixed and produced by Joost Van Den Broek, "Aspiral" boasts 11 new tracks.

Released last November, "Aspiral"'s lead single, "Arcana", marked EPICA's first new release since "Omega" and the collaboration EP "The Alchemy Project".

The "Arcana" single also included "The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre)", EPICA's collaboration with Europe's second-most visited theme park, Netherlands's magical De Efteling, and their new attraction, Danse Macabre.