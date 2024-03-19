  • facebook
DIXIE DREGS Add Eight Shows To Spring 2024 U.S. Tour

March 19, 2024

Legendary American rock band DIXIE DREGS will hit the road across the East Coast this spring beginning in April 2024. The lineup of Steve Morse, Andy West, Rod Morgenstein and Allen Sloan will once again be joined by keyboardist Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) for these special shows. An additional eight shows in May have now been added to the previously announced dates, along with a new show added on April 17 in Macon, Georgia. Opening the shows will be the STEVE MORSE BAND with Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Van Romaine.

Steve Morse had this to say about the shows: "This is a very special tour happening with the DREGS, featuring Jordan Rudess and my trio, the STEVE MORSE BAND, opening up the shows.

"We've done one tour long ago with Jordan and were thrilled when he was able to take over with Steve Davidowski being already committed to a project. We'll be adding many different tunes than our reunion some years back, so this is the best time to hear the original instrumental rock band in action!"

2024 tour dates:

April 17 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre
April 18 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
April 20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety
April 21- Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
April 22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
April 23 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
April 25 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
April 27 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
May 13 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
May 14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
May 15 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
May 17 - Boston, MA - Somerville Theatre
May 18 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 19 - Albany, NY - Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
May 21 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium
May 22 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

2018's "Dawn Of The Dregs" tour saw the original lineup return to the stage for the first time in well over a quarter of a century. Six years later, in 2024, an amended lineup featuring original members Morse, West, Sloan and Morgenstein alongside familiar contemporary Jordan Rudess of DREAM THEATER, returns once again. A Grammy winner and Music Radar's "Best Keyboardist Of All Time", the Juilliard School of Music-trained keyboard wizard will now rejoin some of his longest-tenured peers for a can't-miss celebration of music. The "Anachronicity Tour 2024" brings some of music's most legendary performers to intimate stages, offering an up close and personal opportunity for long-standing and new fans alike to revel in musical proficiency and history, night after night.

Over the course of 40 years, the DIXIE DREGS have released eleven commercial albums of original material, and a number of compilations, reissues, and countless live bootlegs. Along the way, they have garnered six Grammy nominations, an acknowledgement of their elevated status among the musical community. The band has played with several well-known alumni and guests — among others, Jerry Goodman (MAHAVISHNU ORCHESTRA),Alex Ligertwood (SANTANA),as well as original bandmembers playing and recording on well over 300 releases, including DEEP PURPLE, KANSAS, FLYING COLORS and STEVE MORSE BAND (Steve Morse) and WINGER, JELLY JAM and JAZZ IS DEAD (Rod Morgenstein).

