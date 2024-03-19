You Can Spend An Evening With DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT In London

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott has teamed up with Hilton to provide Honors Members an exclusive opportunity to spend an evening with him in London, United Kingdom on April 26.

Elliott, who lives in a large house with a studio and three acres of land on the outskirts of Dublin with his wife Kristina, son Finlay and daughter Lyla, will be sharing tales from DEF LEPPARD's history — from the band's early days to his continued globe-trotting around the world for sold-out stadium tours to DEF LEPPARD's prestigious induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

For more information, visit experiences.hiltonhonors.com.

DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY will join forces for a summer 2024 North American tour. The 23-date trek will begin on July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri and hit cities including Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Denver on September 8. Openers include STEVE MILLER BAND, HEART and CHEAP TRICK, which will vary by city.

DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE have completed several legs of "The World Tour", which included U.S. dates with Alice Cooper.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).