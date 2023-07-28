DOG EAT DOG Announces First Full-Length Album In 17 Years, 'Free Radicals'

Metalville Records has set an October 20 release date for DOG EAT DOG's comeback album, "Free Radicals".

After a long period of only touring, DOG EAT DOG is finally back with its first full-length album in 17 years, "Free Radicals"… and it was worth the wait! The 14 explosive and inspiring songs combine a variety of contemporary styles without denying their roots. The album surprises with a variety of tones, moods, dynamics, and tempos, accompanied by their never-fading energy and positive attitude.

Singles "Lit Up", "Never Give In" and "Man's Best Friend" provide listeners with the big guitars, groovy beats, and catchy choruses DOG EAT DOG is known for, while "Bar Down" carves out new territory for a band eager to explore the boundaries of their abilities and experiences.

DOG EAT DOG's bi-continental lineup and their unique approach to sound and performance has always made them a must-see live act. With "Free Radicals", the band reminds listeners why many consider them one of the pioneers of the crossover genre.

The "Free Radicals" cover artwork was created by Marcos Cabrera and can be seen below.

"Free Radicals" track listing:

01. Lit Up

02. Kin

03. Never Give In

04. Time Won't Wait

05. 1 Thing

06. Mean Str

07. Energy Rock

08. @Joe's

09. Blvk Clvd

10. Bar Down

11. Man's Best Friend

12. E1on1

13. Looking Back

14. Zamboni

DOG EAT DOG 2023 lineup:

John Connor - vocals

Roger Haemmerli - guitars

Dave Neabore - bass

Brandon Finley - drums

Formed in New Jersey from the ashes of MUCKY PUP, DOG EAT DOG became one of the pioneers of rap-rock, being one of the first bands to fuse hardcore with rap in a way that would later become commonplace.

They released their debut full-length, "All Boro Kings", via Roadrunner in 1994. Packed full of good time party hits such as "No Fronts", "If These Are Good Times" and "Who's The King", it went on to sell over 600,000 records worldwide.

With huge support from MTV — including an appearance on the "Beavis & Butt-Head" show, where they were labeled as "a bunch of butt-munches" by the show's animated hosts — it was not long before DOG EAT DOG were filling huge theatres around the world, as well as sharing stages with the likes of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS and METALLICA.

In 2017, DOG EAT DOG released its first new material since 2006, an EP titled "Brand New Breed". It consisted of four new tracks, and was expanded to include four acoustic/live tracks the following year with a reissue.

Photo credit: Suspicious Activities PR / Metalville