DOG EAT DOG Shares 'Never Give In' Single From Upcoming 'Free Radicals' Album

August 28, 2023

Crossover legends DOG EAT DOG have released "Never Give In", the second single taken from the forthcoming new studio album "Free Radicals", which will be released on October 20 via Metalville Records.

DOG EAT DOG returns with a modern crossover anthem. Their message of sticking together and standing up for your beliefs in a rapidly decaying society rings out over big guitars, pounding drums, and uplifting saxophone melody. Assisted by friend DJ Plash on the turntables, "Never Give In" updates the DOG's mix of hip-hop and metal in a post-pandemic world, encouraging listeners to join them in the battle against oppression.

After a long period of only touring, DOG EAT DOG is finally back with its first full-length album in 17 years, "Free Radicals"… and it was worth the wait! The 14 explosive and inspiring songs combine a variety of contemporary styles without denying their roots. The album surprises with a variety of tones, moods, dynamics, and tempos, accompanied by their never-fading energy and positive attitude.

Singles "Lit Up", "Never Give In" and "Man's Best Friend" provide listeners with the big guitars, groovy beats, and catchy choruses DOG EAT DOG is known for, while "Bar Down" carves out new territory for a band eager to explore the boundaries of their abilities and experiences.

DOG EAT DOG's bi-continental lineup and their unique approach to sound and performance has always made them a must-see live act. With "Free Radicals", the band reminds listeners why many consider them one of the pioneers of the crossover genre.

The "Free Radicals" cover artwork was created by Marcos Cabrera and can be seen below.

"Free Radicals" track listing:

01. Lit Up
02. Kin
03. Never Give In
04. Time Won't Wait
05. 1 Thing
06. Mean Str
07. Energy Rock
08. @Joe's
09. Blvk Clvd
10. Bar Down
11. Man's Best Friend
12. E1on1
13. Looking Back
14. Zamboni

DOG EAT DOG 2023 lineup:

John Connor - vocals
Roger Haemmerli - guitars
Dave Neabore - bass
Brandon Finley - drums

Formed in New Jersey from the ashes of MUCKY PUP, DOG EAT DOG became one of the pioneers of rap-rock, being one of the first bands to fuse hardcore with rap in a way that would later become commonplace.

They released their debut full-length, "All Boro Kings", via Roadrunner in 1994. Packed full of good time party hits such as "No Fronts", "If These Are Good Times" and "Who's The King", it went on to sell over 600,000 records worldwide.

With huge support from MTV — including an appearance on the "Beavis & Butt-Head" show, where they were labeled as "a bunch of butt-munches" by the show's animated hosts — it was not long before DOG EAT DOG were filling huge theatres around the world, as well as sharing stages with the likes of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS and METALLICA.

In 2017, DOG EAT DOG released its first new material since 2006, an EP titled "Brand New Breed". It consisted of four new tracks, and was expanded to include four acoustic/live tracks the following year with a reissue.

Photo credit: Suspicious Activities PR / Metalville

