Watch: LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER Sings 'Cult Of Personality' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

LIVING COLOUR frontman Corey Glover performed the band's classic song "Cult Of Personality" on the March 17 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". Glover, who was backed by Kelly's band MY BAND Y'ALL, was also interviewed by guest host Kal Penn. You can now watch video of his appearance below.

In an April 2024 interview with The Logan Show, Glover was asked about LIVING COLOUR's breakthrough single "Cult Of Personality", a pointed, politically charged tune which opens the band's debut album, 1998's "Vivid". The track includes audio snips of political speeches and references to John F. Kennedy, Gandhi, Stalin and Mussolini, and it became LIVING COLOUR's signature tune and the accompanying music video was an MTV hit. A searing indictment of politicians that readily addressed the concerns of an electorate during the mudslinging Bush-Dukakis presidential campaign, "Cult Of Personality" hit No. 13.

"I think if it weren't for that song, I'd be working for UPS," Corey said. " How about that? If it weren't for that song and the evergreen nature of that song, because it seems like every so often it pops up in very interesting places — with CM Punk or the video games or 'Guitar Hero' or even within the political discourse, where people use it and quote it on newscasts. It has a weird sort of continuing life that I am very happy and very grateful that it exists."

"Vivid" went on to become the first album by an all-black rock band to win a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance" and the video for "Glamour Boys" was the first to be closed captioned for the hearing impaired.

LIVING COLOUR disbanded in 1995 but reunited in 2000. (Original bassist Muzz Skillings left the group in 1992 and was replaced by Doug Wimbish.)

In June 2020, LIVING COLOUR released a video for its classic song "This Is The Life" featuring footage of the peaceful protests that swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".

LIVING COLOUR's latest album, "Shade", was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.