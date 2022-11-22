DOKKEN To Release 'The Elektra Albums 1983 – 1987' Box Set In January

The four albums that made DOKKEN one of the 1980s' top rock bands are now being collected together as a box set (available in LP or CD formats) from BMG, "The Elektra Albums 1983-1987".

Due on January 27, 2023, the limited-edition set will include DOKKEN's million-selling, worldwide-charting first four studio albums ("Breaking The Chains", "Tooth And Nail", "Under Lock And Key" and "Back For The Attack") as a either a five-LP or five-CD set.

All of the albums feature the classic lineup of Don Dokken (vocals),George Lynch (guitar),Jeff Pilson (bass),and "Wild" Mick Brown (drums),and all have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce (BLACK SABBATH, MOTÖRHEAD). Additionally, the LP box features 180g black vinyl.

Hailing from Los Angeles, DOKKEN released a string of platinum albums throughout the 1980s, and toured the globe with the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal, including VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH, METALLICA, SCORPIONS and KISS. The band had several hit singles on the Mainstream Rock and Billboard Hot 100 charts, and were all over MTV with their videos for "Breaking The Chains", "Alone Again", "Into The Fire", "In My Dreams", "It's Not Love", "Burning Like A Flame" and especially the theme from "Nightmare On Elm Street 3", "Dream Warriors", where the DOKKEN members starred alongside Freddy Krueger.

In October 2016, the classic lineup of DOKKEN — Don, George, Jeff and Mick — reunited to play the Loud Park festival in Japan. Fortunately for fans outside of Japan, cameras were there to capture the performance and Frontiers Music Srl issued "Return To The East Live 2016" in April 2018. In addition to the Japanese performance, the set featured footage from the classic lineup's only U.S. show in September 2016 at Badlands in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The package also included a new song called "It's Just Another Day", the first DOKKEN track featuring the group's classic lineup since 1997's "Shadowlife", and two acoustic re-workings of classic tracks.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill, guitarist Jon Levin and drummer BJ Zampa (HOUSE OF LORDS).

DOKKEN recently finished recording a new studio album, tentatively due next year via Silver Lining Music, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, one of the founders of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. It will mark the group's first disc since 2012's "Broken Bones".