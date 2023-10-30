DON DOKKEN Says NETFLIX Is Working On 'Movie About DOKKEN From The '80s'

In a new interview with Jay Scott of "The Hook Rocks" podcast, DOKKEN frontman Don Dokken revealed that Netflix is "making a movie about DOKKEN from the '80s," and added that it is being helmed by "the same director" that worked on MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Dirt". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's going to be a good movie. A couple months ago I went down and they wanted to film me at the Whisky where we started. And they just asked me questions, and they said, 'Well, we wanna know…' Because there's been so much talked about the Whisky [A Go Go] and the Rainbow [in West Hollywood] and everything that went on, and people don't realize THE DOORS were the house band at the Whisky at one point. And I just said, 'Well, I'll try to come up with some stories,' because it's already been put out there in 'The Dirt' and Netflix about the Rainbow. And so I tried to come up with stuff that people haven't heard. And I told the director, I said, 'But I really shouldn't be talking about this stuff because it's pretty [filled with] debauchery.' I mean, I told him a story about... The Whisky, there's only one bathroom upstairs and three dressing rooms, and we could never get in the dang bathroom when we were playing with VAN HALEN because David Lee Roth made that his temporary sex office. When the door was locked, I'm, like, 'David, come on, man. You've got four guys out here that need to pee.' He's, like, 'I'll be out in a minute.' I'm, like, 'Come on.'"

CRÜE members Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have repeatedly said that the aforementioned 2019 biopic "The Dirt", about MÖTLEY CRÜE's formative years, sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see them live, contributing to the band's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.

After vowing in 2015 never to play together again, CRÜE announced in December 2019 that they would be touring in 2020 with fellow hard rock veterans DEF LEPPARD and POISON. The trek was eventually postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic before finally taking place in 2022.

"The Dirt" currently has a 37% critic score from 75 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the online review aggregation service that allows both critics and the public to rate movies. The same site has an 94% audience score for "The Dirt" from more than 5,000 reviews.

The movie, which was helmed by "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" director Jeff Tremaine, was picked up by Netflix after being previously developed at Focus Features and before that at Paramount.

DOKKEN released its 13th studio album, "Heaven Comes Down", on October 27 via Silver Lining Music. The follow-up to 2012's "Broken Bones" was produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN).

DOKKEN's classic lineup of Dokken, guitarist George Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown completed a short Japanese tour in October 2016, marking the first time in 21 years the four performed together.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018.

At some of the recent DOKKEN shows, Lynch has been rejoining the band on stage to perform three of the classic DOKKEN songs: "Kiss Of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth And Nail".