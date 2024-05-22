Doom Metal Legends PENTAGRAM To Release New Studio Album

Stoner and doom metal powerhouse Heavy Psych Sounds Records has announced the signing of U.S. pioneers of doom metal PENTAGRAM. The deal will include the release of a long-anticipated new studio album, as well as the reissue of PENTAGRAM's "Sub-Basement" and "Review Your Choices" LPs.

About signing to Heavy Psych Sounds, PENTAGRAM frontman Bobby Liebling says: "PENTAGRAM was conceived 53 years ago! We've seen many ups and downs, and if the decades have given us anything, it's wisdom.

"We know our new studio album is the best one we've ever written. We also realize that we need the perfect partner who not only understands the music but also knows the importance of packaging and presentation.

"After a meticulous search for the right record label, we are proud to announce that PENTAGRAM has signed with Heavy Psych Sounds! They are fans first, musicians themselves and believe in the music as much as we do!

"On the topic of our best albums, Heavy Psych Sounds will also reissue my favorite PENTAGRAM album to date, 'Sub-Basement', and its companion, 'Review Your Choices'. These two sorely overlooked albums will finally get the packaging and distribution they deserve. Joe Hasselvander did an incredible job on the instrumentation of these albums and co-wrote some of our thickest and most demented material. No longer will these records be passed by and overlooked! They stand tall next to any album perceived as 'heavy' back in 1999/2000."

The Heavy Psych Sounds Records team adds: "Here at Heavy Psych Sounds Records, we are all so stoked and excited and still can't believe that we are going to work with such an incredible band. A band who laid the groundwork for the doom and metal scenes, a band that put its indelible mark on the history of this genre. We hope to have a long and fruitful bond and work diligently together for years to come.

"It is with immense pride and excitement that we will soon reissue two great albums from the past and a brand new one.

"Together with the band signing, we are offering a choice of brand new merchandise ready to go from our online shop.

"It was a pleasure work with PENTAGRAM management to make this joint venture a success."

Liebling was the focus of "Last Days Here", the critically acclaimed 2011 documentary that detailed his lifelong struggle with drug addiction and followed him as he revived PENTAGRAM in his 50s while emerging from his parents' basement to start afresh with a wife less than half his age and their newborn son.

Back in 2017, PENTAGRAM guitarist Victor Griffin, bassist Greg Turley and drummer "Minnesota Pete" Campbell completed a tour without Liebling after Bobby was arrested for one count of assault on a vulnerable adult. He was later sentenced to 18 months in the Montgomery County Detention Center, minus time served. Although it was not publicly disclosed, the victim was believed to be Liebling's mother, who was 87 years of age at the time of Bobby's arrest.

In a 2015 interview with Classic Rock magazine, Liebling was asked if he ever worried about revealing so much of himself to the world in "Last Days Here". He said: "Not at all. I am what I am. I'm nuts sometimes. I saw that movie 10 times. Without European distribution, it won 45 awards. It feels surreal to me, like, 'What's wrong with this picture?' y'know? I'm just a dope fiend crackhead being 'Beavis And Butt-head' with my band."