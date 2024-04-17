Doom Metal Legends TROUBLE Announce New Drummer GARRY NAPLES

Doom metal legends TROUBLE have announced Garry Naples as their new drummer. Naples has already begun rehearsals with TROUBLE and will be recording drums for the band's upcoming studio album, the details of which are still pending and will be announced separately.

Naples, a Chicago-based drummer, has been playing in metal and rock bands for over 20 years. After joining his first band at the age of 15, Garry joined Prophecy Productions recording artist NOVEMBERS DOOM in 2011. He has since recorded three full-length albums with them, and has performed in Europe, North America, and South America. Garry co-founded the band WITHOUT WAVES in 2010. After signing to Prosthetic Records in 2016, the band released two albums under that label, and has done several U.S. tours. Additionally, Garry has toured and recorded with several other bands, including WOLVHAMMER, CHROME WAVES and BEAR MACE.

TROUBLE founder and guitarist Rick Wartell stated: "The band is very excited to have Garry join us as a permanent member. He's an accomplished musician, with extensive recording and touring experience, and his playing style is a perfect fit for TROUBLE.

"We're scheduled to head into the studio to work with him, and eager to have him lend his talents and creativity on our upcoming album. We're also looking forward to bringing this lineup out live for some shows, and then on tour in support of the new record when the time comes."

Naples had occasion to share the stage with TROUBLE back in October 2023, playing with NOVEMBERS DOOM as one of the acts on the opening night of the inaugural launch of Heavy Chicago Fest, a three-day event hosted at Avondale Music Hall. The new music festival featured TROUBLE as the headliner, and also showcased ACID KING and BONGZILLA.

TROUBLE has released nine studio albums to date, and is in the process of recording its tenth, which will be released on Hammerheart Records in 2025.

TROUBLE is an American metal band noted as one of the pioneers of their genre. The band created a distinct style taking influences of the British heavy metal bands BLACK SABBATH and JUDAS PRIEST, and psychedelic rock of the 1970s. A critically acclaimed group, their first two albums, "Psalm 9" and "The Skull" are cited as landmarks of doom metal.

TROUBLE's current line-up is: Kyle Thomas (vocals),Rick Wartell (guitars),Bruce Franklin (guitars),Rob Hultz (bass) and Garry Naples (drums).

TROUBLE's first studio album in six years, "The Distortion Field", landed at position No. 25 on the Top New Artist Albums (Heatseekers) chart, which lists the best-selling albums by new and developing artists, defined as those who have never appeared in the Top 100 of The Billboard 200. Released in Europe in August 2013 via FRW Records, the 12-song follow-up to 2007's "Simple Mind Condition" was helmed by veteran producer Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., ARMORED SAINT, DARK ANGEL, SACRED REICH, CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER, D.R.I.) and marked the recording debut with Thomas following the departure of the group's frontman of four years, Kory Clarke (of WARRIOR SOUL fame).

TROUBLE formed in 1979 and released several classic albums like "Trouble", "Manic Frustration" and "Plastic Green Head".

Singer Eric Wagner left TROUBLE in April 2008, citing his disdain for the touring life as the main reason for his departure.

Eric, who was TROUBLE's original singer, died in August 2021 after a battle with COVID pneumonia. He was 62 years old.

According to Wagner's TROUBLE and THE SKULL bandmate Ron Holzner, Eric was generally opposed to institutionalized medicine but he wouldn't make an exception for the COVID vaccine.

"We argued about it, and he stood his ground on the matter," Holzner told the Chicago Reader. "I always joked, 'The World According To Eric Wagner — you should write a book.' He lived his life his way."

Wagner, who smoked cigarettes and occasionally drank and vaped, had health issues, but had begun taking better care of himself and switching to a plant-based diet, Holzner said.