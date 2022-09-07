Doom Metal Veteran DAVE SHERMAN Dead At 55

Dave Sherman, bassist of SPIRIT CARAVAN and KING VALLEY and frontman of EARTHRIDE, WRETCHED, WEED IS WEED and GALACTIC CROSS, among others, has died. He was 55 years old. No official cause of death has been revealed, although there are unconfirmed reports that it was a cardiac event.

Sherman's death was confirmed by the SPIRIT CARAVAN Facebook page, which shared a photo of the musician and wrote: "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"

Sherman's former SPIRIT CARAVAN and THE OBSESSED bandmate Scott "Wino" Weinrich also weighed in on his passing, writing: "R.I.P DAVE SHERMAN. He was a great person with a big heart. I am grateful for the time we shared and the music we created. We are stunned and saddened beyond belief. He will be sorely missed."

Sherman and Weinrich worked together on SPIRIT CARAVAN's two full-length albums, an EP and other releases.

In a 2016 interview with Outlaws Of The Sun, Sherman stated about being part of the doom metal scene history: "It is an honor to be recognized by my peers, but I have done a lot of work to get this far. the The war is never over and you have to keep battling on. It never becomes boring because there are new songs to be written and new riffs to come up with. It is an endless journey. I don't feel pressure anymore, because, like a fine wine, you only improve with age."

As for what keeps him inspired, Sherman said: "My inspiration for my music comes from living it with my heart and soul. To me, music is the breath of my life."