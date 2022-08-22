DOPE Shares Music Video For New Single 'Believe'

Coming on the heels of the announcement of their seventh studio album "Blood Money Part Zer0" being released on February 24, 2023, New York City electro metal pioneers DOPE have unveiled their first music video for the track "Believe" (featuring Drama Club). The clip, which was directed by Edsel Dope and Matt Zane, stars Fivel Stewart, who is best known for her work in the acclaimed series "Atypical" and recently in the Sam Raimi-produced, Sandra Oh-starring horror film "Umma". The video co-stars Johnnie Guilbert, a solo acoustic artist who has amassed over a million followers on multiple platforms.

The "Believe" video follows Fivel and Johnnie on a psychedelic journey into the desert and beyond, while the band powers through their performance during a snowstorm. The energy of the song is very dark, but ultimately, it resolves to help the listener to find peace. Edsel delivers the lyrics of: "We live and learn, die and burn, so in the end. I believe in love, cause that's where it all begins."

The song "Believe" was originally a demo from Edsel's previously anonymous side project titled DRAMA CLUB, which exploded on to the scene in 2014. DRAMA CLUB toured the world with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, FALLING IN REVERSE and also appeared on the entire Warped Tour of 2015. The video for the track also features some of the final creative efforts of Amie Harwick a.k.a. Amie Nichole, who worked as both choreographer and a dancer in the video. Amie was a long-time friend of the band and tragically passed away after the filming commenced.

"Blood Money Part Zer0" is DOPE's first release in seven years and is the follow-up to 2016's "Blood Money Part 1", which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200, selling over 15,000 units in its first week.

DOPE has sold more than a million combined albums and has amassed an audience of nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify while racking up more than 100 million plays on its cult classic "Die MF Die".

In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than two decades, DOPE is giving away "Blood Money Part Zer0" for free digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band's web site. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band's web site for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical formats.

DOPE recently released an introspective infomercial which doubles as a behind-the-scenes look into the real life of Edsel, his private life, and his many ventures outside of DOPE. A very private person, virtually inactive on social media, Edsel is intentionally secretive about what he does with his time between records and tours. This video serves as a direct message to the fans, inviting them to see behind the curtain of the mysterious man, whose creativity they have supported for years. In the end, the video is ultimately an introduction to "Blood Money Part Zer0" and will feature teaser clips from the music videos for "Believe" and "No Respect", but is also so much more.

DOPE will hit the road in 2023 in support of "Blood Money Part Zer0" as part of the "Rise Of The Machine" tour with STATIC-X and FEAR FACTORY. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California and wraps up April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

During his time away from performing with DOPE, Edsel has become a successful creative director, project manager and entrepreneur. As part of a three-year stint with Omnicom's GMR Marketing, Edsel headed up music programs for the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, WWE, UFC and many others while also lending his creative marketing talents to brands such as Indian Motorcycle, Nissan and "American Horror Story", to name a few. Edsel, who now resides in Los Angeles, is a father, has a family and is also the owner operator of the3D/4D capture stage to the stars. Ecco Studios is a company specializes in the technical art of 3D and 4D scanning, which is the foundation for creating the most unbelievably realistic digital humans imaginable. Ecco is skyrocketing at the moment and through this venture, Edsel recently worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Snoop Dog, Terry Crews, Sylvester Stallone, while also working on titles such as "Spiderman", "Terminator: Dark Fate", "Love Death Robot", as well as several volumes of the EA Madden franchise.