DORO: 'I Never Felt The Urge To Get Married And Have Kids'

December 14, 2023

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked if she is married or she has a "partner". She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "What you see is what you get. Usually I'm always on tour or in the studio. That's definitely my world. And I never thought of settling down or getting married or having kids. Maybe another lifetime, but it's not much to it. I have a friend — yeah, he's kind of a boyfriend — and have many friends. I never felt the urge to get married and [have] kids."

She continued: "I made up my mind when I was 24. I was one day waking up. I was living in New York City, which I love so much, New York. And then I woke up and I thought, 'Okay, today I will choose my priorities.' And then I thought, what do I really want? And then it was clear. I wanna do music and I wanna make people happy, empower people. And I wanna do it for the fans as long as I live. And that is my life. I don't have many hobbies as well. It's only studio, working on songs, going on tour, rehearsing, doing stuff for the fans. And yeah, that's about it."

Pesch added: "I wouldn't wanna have another life. When I was younger, I was a graphic artist, which that was actually cool because I could always work together with the graphic artists or with the painters. So that always helped, when we did the visuals for us."

Back in 2007, Doro told FourteenG.net webzine that starting a family wasn't something she was ever interested in. "Actually, I made a conscious decision a couple of years ago, maybe it was like five, six years ago, and I really thought what I wanted to do in the future and then I thought I definitely wanted to dedicate my life to music. And then in our band everybody was starting to think about maybe getting married and stuff… and then I thought, 'Maybe that's not for me.' Maybe in another lifetime. Right now I'm totally happy."

She continued: "I don't miss it at all; I love kids and you know when I was growing up I always thought I would love to have 10 kids. But now in the past couple of years I know it's probably impossible with the lifestyle and the tour bus and doing what we do. I made a decision and that's good; it definitely makes me happy even [though] it never worked out that I settled down or get married… Sometimes it came close to somebody, where I thought, 'Ah, it could work,' and one year later I was on tour and that was the end of the relationship. I'm not unhappy about having a family, it's just it's different. I feel like the fans are my family. It's a little bit different, but yeah… I feel so close to them that I don't miss anything at all. It's cool."

Doro's latest album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The 20-song "Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud" LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Photo credit: Jochen Rolfes

