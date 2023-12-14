VOIVOD And PRONG Announce February/March 2024 North American Co-Headline Tour

Legendary bands VOIVOD and PRONG have announced co-headline tour, set to take place in 2024. This trek marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other's work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again.

Tickets will be available at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, December 15.

The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. VOIVOD, the Canadian heavy metal connoisseurs, recently released their latest album, "Morgoth Tales", under the banners of Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music. This record is a testament to their enduring impact in the metal scene, showcasing their evolution and prowess.

Furthermore, VOIVOD's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", has garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada. This recognition is a clear indicator of VOIVOD's undiminished skill and relevance in the genre.

The upcoming tour promises to be an exhilarating experience, as both VOIVOD and PRONG are known for their dynamic and powerful live performances. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.

VOIVOD and PRONG 2024 tour dates:

Feb. 28 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Feb. 29 - Milwaukie, WI - The Rave

Mar. 01 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar. 02 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Mar. 03 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Mar. 04 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Mar. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Mar. 07 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Mar. 08 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

Mar. 09 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Mar. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Mar. 12 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Mar. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Mar. 15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Mar. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 17 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

Mar. 20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar. 21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Mar. 22 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

Mar. 24 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

PRONG's thirteenth studio album, "State Of Emergency", was released on October 6 via Steamhammer/SPV.

PRONG frontman Tommy Victor outlined the stylistic direction of the eleven songs that make up "State Of Emergency": "It's a very PRONG record. I think it's totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what's going on out there these days."

Commenting on his artistic approach, he said: "I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time, 'State Of Emergency' is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style.'"

Produced by the skillful hands of legendary producer Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN),"State Of Emergency" surprises on the post-punk track "Disconnected" and then grooves on the title track. Originally released as a standalone single in early 2023, "Breaking Point" takes no prisoners with honest lyrics and cutting attitude, while hard-hitting "The Descent" is a lightning quick, classic ripper.

"Back (NYC)" has Victor saying: "To me it's as if Jimmy Page wrote a song playing through Dimebag's amplifier, with Henry Rollins singing. Kind of a weird experiment, for sure!"

The album closes with a cover of "Working Man", originally written and recorded by the legendary RUSH.

"RUSH was the first power trio I ever saw live and I was blown away by them," Tommy said. "'Working Man' is so simple and it's so heavy. I also love the lyric. I thought it would be great tuned down a bit and slowed down, and I think we nailed it."