  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DORO PESCH: 'I Trust Heavy Metal Fans With My Life; I Always Have'

January 2, 2024

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Metal Rules, Doro Pesch was asked what it is about playing heavy metal that still excites her more than 40 years after she launched her career. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love it so much. For me, it's a total freedom. It's like the whole metal lifestyle I love. I think the people are so awesome people. They have their heart in the right place. You can trust the metalheads. I trust them with my life; I always have. Yeah, I think metal is great.

"To me, everything's metal — like a fast song or heavy song, anthem, ballad, whatever you feel," she explained. "And you could say whatever you wanted. Yeah, to me, it was total freedom.

"When I started, my first band, we didn't even know that it was heavy metal. It was so new. And I had my very first band in 1980. That band was called SNAKEBITE, then [I had a band called] BEAST, then ATTACK, and then WARLOCK was formed in '82. And that was when metal started to become bigger and bigger and bigger. But in the beginning, we just did what we wanted to do, and it was actually not much different than what we do now.

"I like the whole spectrum," Doro added. "I like it from super hard, heavy, hardcore to super, super sensitive, soulful, emotional. And I always wanna make people feel something and give them good, positive energy and power and strength."

Last month, Doro announced the digital release of "True Metal Maniacs", an exceptional song that tells about the deep connection with her fans. It comes along with a very special video with live footage from Wacken Open Air, the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil and her anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

"True Metal Maniacs" is one of the five bonus tracks from the recently released album "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", so far only been released on the physical products, and is included in the digital EP "Conqueress - Extended", which will be released on March 1, 2024.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" came out on October 27, 2023 via Nuclear Blast. The LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

In June 2023, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf.

Find more on Doro
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).