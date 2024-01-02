DORO PESCH: 'I Trust Heavy Metal Fans With My Life; I Always Have'

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Metal Rules, Doro Pesch was asked what it is about playing heavy metal that still excites her more than 40 years after she launched her career. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love it so much. For me, it's a total freedom. It's like the whole metal lifestyle I love. I think the people are so awesome people. They have their heart in the right place. You can trust the metalheads. I trust them with my life; I always have. Yeah, I think metal is great.

"To me, everything's metal — like a fast song or heavy song, anthem, ballad, whatever you feel," she explained. "And you could say whatever you wanted. Yeah, to me, it was total freedom.

"When I started, my first band, we didn't even know that it was heavy metal. It was so new. And I had my very first band in 1980. That band was called SNAKEBITE, then [I had a band called] BEAST, then ATTACK, and then WARLOCK was formed in '82. And that was when metal started to become bigger and bigger and bigger. But in the beginning, we just did what we wanted to do, and it was actually not much different than what we do now.

"I like the whole spectrum," Doro added. "I like it from super hard, heavy, hardcore to super, super sensitive, soulful, emotional. And I always wanna make people feel something and give them good, positive energy and power and strength."

Last month, Doro announced the digital release of "True Metal Maniacs", an exceptional song that tells about the deep connection with her fans. It comes along with a very special video with live footage from Wacken Open Air, the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil and her anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

"True Metal Maniacs" is one of the five bonus tracks from the recently released album "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", so far only been released on the physical products, and is included in the digital EP "Conqueress - Extended", which will be released on March 1, 2024.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" came out on October 27, 2023 via Nuclear Blast. The LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

In June 2023, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf.