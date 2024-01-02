SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Explains Why He Brought The 'Nose-To-Ear' Chain Look Back

In a recent interview with Rockin' 101's "The Johnny Rock Show", SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan, who famously wore a chain from nose to ear during the band's early years, spoke about bringing back the unique look for some of SKID ROW's recent shows. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I retired it for a while. And [SKID ROW guitarist] Scotti Hill was like, man, you've gotta bring that back. You've gotta bring that back.' So, we were playing Rocklahoma [festival] one year, and I didn't tell the guys. I found an old one that I had in a drawer in my house right before we were about to go on. When our tour manager came in, he was, like, 'Hey, showtime [in] five minutes.' And I went in the dressing room and I put it on and I didn't tell any of the guys. And I walk out, and they turn around, like, 'Whoa, there it is.' So ever since then I've just been rocking it."

He added: "I've been doing it for a long time. I've been doing it since before we got signed."

Four months ago, SKID ROW postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early 2024. Singer Erik Grönwall, who joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart, later explained that he needed "more time to recover" from a recent illness due to the fact that he received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia nearly three years ago.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.