DORO PESCH Receives Gold Record For 'Force Majeure' Solo Debut

"Force Majeure" was the starting signal for Doro Pesch's groundbreaking solo career as the female hard rock / heavy metal icon par excellence.

The metal queen had already paved the way for Doro's future as the frontwoman of the internationally successful band WARLOCK, with whom she became the first woman to conquer the stage at the legendary Monsters Of Rock festival in 1986 and then immediately embarked on her first major tour with JUDAS PRIEST.

Numerous awards and accolades speak for themselves: in the United States, she was inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History and honored with the Metal Goddess Legend Award in Las Vegas. In England, Doro earned the Legend and Angel Of Rock awards. In Germany, she received the Echo, among others, and was honored several times for her life's work.

Now she can call another award her own as part of her extensive collection. At the German Universal Music office in Berlin, the metal queen was presented with a gold award for selling more than 250,000 copies of "Force Majeure".

Former Phonogram label boss Louis Spillmann and her former product manager Bettina Spillmann were special surprise guests at the event. Also present: Doro's manager Holger Koch (Flying Dolphin Entertainment),her social media manager Jan Jaedike, and Doro's Universal catalog domestic team.

In her 40-year career, Doro has performed over 3,500 concerts in over 60 countries. She has sold over 10 million records to date and has been able to win over legendary fellow musicians such as Gene Simmons (KISS),Lemmy Kilmister (MOTÖRHEAD),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Peter Steele (TYPE O NEGATIVE) and most recently Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) for her albums.

Pesch says: "I am overwhelmed and very happy. My big thanks go to my beloved fans worldwide and the great team. On to further deeds."

Holger Koch (business management, Flying Dolphin Entertainment) states: "It is a great honor to have been able to accompany Doro's worldwide career for over 20 years. Polygram and Universal have supported Doro with great commitment and trust at the crucial time and are still a very important partner today, as the chart entry shortly before Christmas 2024 has shown once again. Many thanks to Thomas and his team — we are very much looking forward to the upcoming collaboration on Doro's catalog."

Thomas Thyssen (director catalogue domestic, Universal Music) says: "Doro is not only a pioneer and luminary of international female-fronted metal in personal union, but — much more importantly — as busy as ever to this day. So it was all the better that we were able to find a gap in her busy schedule to present her, long overdue, with gold for 'Force Majeure' and surprise her with two unannounced special guests. Thank you very much, Doro and Holger. We are immensely looking forward to working together again."