ELUVEITIE Announces New Album 'Ànv'

About one month ago ELUVEITIE released "Premonition", the first new music after two long years. Today the band announce their new album "Ànv", which will be released on April 25, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. ELUVEITIE also shares the second song "The Prodigal Ones" from the upcoming album. After their own headliner tour "Ánv Rising - Europe", which starts in January 2025, the band will hit the road again together with ARCH ENEMY, AMORPHIS and GATECREEPER in October 2025.

ELUVEITIE frontman Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "Hard to express how excited we are to share this one with you all! Musically combining the heavy pounding ELU classics like 'Luxtos', 'Inis Mona' or even 'King' with some new, maybe unexpected ideas, we feel that this song most of all comes like a punch in the face and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do! Lyrically it actually opens the big theme of 'Ànv' — these ancient words, several thousands of years old, our upcoming album is based on..."

"Ànv" track listing:

01. Emerge

02. Taranoías

03. The Prodigal Ones

04. Ànv

05. Premonition

06. Awen

07. Anamcara

08. The Harvest

09. Memories Of Innocence

10. All Is One

11. Aeon Of The Crescent Moon

12. The Prophecy

ELUVEITIE, formed in 2002 by Chrigel Glanzmann, has consistently merged modern metal with Celtic musical traditions. Originating from the Swiss Alps and deeply rooted in Celtic history, mythology, and spirituality, the band has become a cornerstone of the modern metal scene. Their debut, "Vên" (2004),set the stage for a unique blend of melodic death metal and traditional folk. Subsequent albums like "Slania", "Everything Remains (As It Never Was)", "Helvetios" and "Origins" solidified their reputation. The acoustic albums "Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion" and "Evocation II – Pantheon" showcased their versatility.

In 2022, ELUVEITIE released the singles "Aidus" and "Exile Of The Gods", marking a new chapter in their musical journey and thematical cycle pursuing the lyrical concept opened by their last studio album "Ategnatos". These tracks were followed by the announcement of their upcoming album, "Ànv", set for release in April 2025. The first singles from this album, "Premonition" and "The Prodigal Ones", have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the band's evolving sound.

Over the years, ELUVEITIE has undergone lineup changes, including their latest addition with Lea-Sophie Fischer on violin in May 2024. Despite these changes, the band's essence and soul remains untouched. With nine studio albums, numerous tours all around the globe, and headline shows worldwide, ELUVEITIE continues to be a dynamic force in the metal genre.

As they approach the release of "Ànv", ELUVEITIE remains committed to their roots while exploring new musical horizons. Coming as one of their most profound and earnest albums, "Ànv" presents a result of more than 20 years of intense involvement with Celtic mythology and spirituality, translating deeply pagan knowledge for a modern generation. ELUVEITIE's journey reflects a dedication to authenticity and innovation, ensuring their place as a defining presence in modern metal.

ELUVEITIE is:

Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes, bodhran

Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp, mandola

Alain Ackermann - drums

Rafael Salzmann - guitars

Jonas Wolf - guitars

Kay Brem - bass

Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola

Lea-Sophie Fischer - fiddle